A selection of stories from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett winning a national award for rural health care:
• How embarrassing for the Mercer County Health Board. Now instead of basking in the prestige of having Greg on this board, now they will only be known as a dumping ground for failed local politicians — Bill S.
• Congratulations Greg. Thank you for trying to make this a better and cleaner place to live! — Charles B.
• He got his participation trophy. He hasn’t done anything positive with the county since I have been here. He only cares about painting murals and giving drug addicts “help” — Carla O.
On a story about local ATV business owners preparing for the reopening of the Spearhead Trail and the Hatfield-McCoy Trail:
• Either way people will complain no matter what but the world goes on either way! — Kelsey M.
• ATV’s will not save West Virginia! — Mike D.
On a story about murders, rapists and kidnappers being among those offenders released early from prison in Virginia under a mandate from Democratic Governor Ralph Northam:
• When those criminals repeat their crimes, you can thank your Democrat Governor. He is the one behind releasing them. Take notice. He didn’t release non-violent criminals. It was the worst of the worst he turned out onto our streets — Jim R.
• They have done their time or they would not be free. If the system wasn’t back logged they would have been out long ago. The system isn’t perfect but unless they are sentenced to life without parole they get out sooner or later — Richard W.
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announcing restaurants can have indoor dining and large retailers can open on May 21:
• You’ll have to give JJ credit even if you don’t care for him. He has very wisely managed this state through the epidemic — Donald Z.
• So many have bad comments about everything no matter what, if you don’t want to go out or are still being cautious then don’t go out. Do what makes you feel best — Kathy G.
• I, personally, think it is too soon to open things back up. People will not be careful and this virus will be back full force — Leetha B.
On a story about the 12th coronavirus case in Mercer County being the result of community spread of the virus:
• Still 50/50 on masks at Kroger and Grants. Not even that at the post office. Plus....I watch people open the door at the Post Office, go in and do their business, come back out, get in their cars and drive off. No hand sanitizer at any point. What’s it gonna take? — Deb McC.
• People keep catching it through community spread and all the people that have tested positive are in quarantine and out of the community. I wonder just how many cases we have walking around for people to keep catching it this way — Jamie L.
On a story about Democratic House Speaker Nancy Peolsi unveiling a $3 trillion coronavirus aid package:
• Does anyone stop to think where this money is coming from? — Jennifer F.
• The Trump and Republicans $1.9 trillion corporate tax cut (socialism for corporations) was OK though? All the corporations did was to buy back their own stock and lay people off — Brenda B.
• The Democrats are trying to spend so much money that we will never recover from this. Open up the country with common sense precautions and let the people go back to work. My grandkids will be paying for the money they have already spent — Jason W.
On a story about Tazewell County Schools planning for outdoor graduation and prom ceremonies this summer:
• Can I say this is one of the best ideas I have ever heard. Throw everything fun and good at these young people. They deserve a great memorable time — Trish B.
• Mercer County take note — Brittany B.
