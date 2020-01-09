New classrooms make a big difference on young minds

Years ago when I was an elementary school student in Kanawha County, I attended one of the older schools in Charleston. Dad was working for the state Department of Highways and mom worked at home.
Times were different then, so I walked the few blocks to school without any trouble. Doing the commute to and from school by myself made me a big boy, so I was told. I did get to pass a small theater that had some rather risque movie posters on display. I never mentioned those to mom and dad.
I forget my school’s name, but it was old back in the ‘60s. Kids who remembered World War I could have attended that school. The architecture was on the gothic side; if I was a little older, I would have dubbed my school the House of Frankenstein or Castle Dracula. The plumbing was old and the classrooms were drafty. We didn’t have a gymnasium. For exercise, we went on “marches” through the cavernous central lobby while listening to patriotic tunes such as “The Stars & Stripes Forever.” We ate our lunches in a downstairs – well, basement – cafeteria.
My work takes me to schools around the region, so I’ve seen plenty of obsolete facilities that reminded me of my old House of Frankenstein. They often look more like sets for the school in “A Christmas Story,” which takes place back in the 1940s. There are still plenty of schools from that era.
Naturally, the local school systems have been working to replace those old facilities and give students more modern classrooms. Getting the millions of dollars needed for new school construction takes time, but last week I got to see the results when Mountain Valley Elementary School’s opening was celebrated.
The children and their families were excited to see their new facility and all it has to offer them. The ceremony was held in the school’s gymnasium, and the first feature that grabbed my attention was its brightness. My old House of Frankenstein was dark and discouraging compared to the brilliance and glow of Mountain Valley’s gym. Dracula would have shriveled up and blown away the instant he stalked through the door.
One feature that would have blown my younger self’s mind was the big-screen television up on the gym’s wall.
Our activities were enlivened by an old-fashioned phonograph; that’s record player to you younger souls. There were no televisions, no computers and seeing movies of any type was an event for us. Oh, there were no cellphones, either, so teachers didn’t have to deal with that problem.
I toured Mountain Valley last October while the finishing touches were being put into place. Those classrooms had the same brightness I saw in the gymnasium. They have modern technology and even new desks. The building’s newness alone is a step up from the old Ceres School that Mountain Valley is replacing.
A new elementary school is being constructed next to Bluefield High School, so even more children will have a modern learning environment. The Mercer County Board of Education has been working to get the state funding needed for a new school which would replace the aging facilities in the Bluewell area.
I can remember leaving the House of Frankenstein and moving to South Charleston where I attended a more modern elementary school. We had a cafeteria which doubled as a gymnasium, but it was a step up.
I later attended South Charleston Junior High School; that old school reminded me of the House of Frankenstein. Its design would never be approved today because you had to climb up to three flights of stairs to reach your classroom, and there was no elevator.
I wonder if that place is still standing; in fact, I hope it’s been replaced.
Hopefully the trend toward building new schools will continue in Mercer County and the rest of the region. I remember trying to learn in outdated classrooms, so I know what a difference new classrooms make on young minds. Modern surroundings encourage them, thus new schools are well worth their price tags.
