The letter writers to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, March 16 and 17, certainly have a dim view of the Democrats. I warn anyone pointing a condemning finger at the other party, Democrat or Republican, chances are your own party is just as fallible.
The letter writer on March 16 apparently believes that our president’s initial reaction to the coronavirus was fine, or paraphrasing Trump— “perfect, not as perfect as the Ukraine phone call, but almost as perfect.” I didn’t observe Democrats or Republicans sounding the alarm as the coronavirus began and spread in China. But once COVID-19 landed on American soil, it didn’t take a “crystal ball” to determine necessary steps to combat a widespread epidemic. One only needed to study China, South Korea or Italy to deduce effective and not so effective ways to contain the virus.
The smartest step President Trump initially took was to create a White House task force to battle the spread, including Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Anthony Fauci. In my view, both have been straight talking and honest. Believing it was a PR problem and a narrative he could control, not a pandemic, Trump constantly contradicted the experts he had appointed. His words were confusing and misleading initially, and not the Democrat’s fault.
Bipartisan support (one trillion dollars) to the U.S. public is underway in Congress now that Trump has a grasp of reality.
The March 17 letter writer attacks Democrats for the tough confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Remember that Senate Leader Mitch McConnell would not consider Obama appointee Merrick Garland, even though it was months before the 2016 election. Earlier this year, McConnell said he would push through a Trump nominee should the situation arise although we are in another election year. Hypocrisy at its finest.
President Trump openly attacked veterans John McCain and Alexander Vindman. He skipped a November 2018 memorial for fallen World War l veterans in France because of rain. You decide if our president supports veterans only when it serves his political ambitions, or is convenient.
The letter writer suggests you cannot be a Catholic or Christian and Democrat at the same time. This asserted while advocating a president who demonstrates no moral imperative or faith, in my view.
Here’s how our president attacked people of faith at a national prayer breakfast earlier this year. “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say I pray for you when they know that’s not so.”
It’s inconceivable to Trump that someone could pray for him or possess faith and also disagree with him, just as the letter writer surmises a Democrat or Catholic Democrat cannot be truly religious.
Our president attacked Mitt Romney and said he used his faith as a “crutch” when he voted guilty in impeachment.
Faith and religious values are between you and the religion you choose, not the political party you choose. Political bias doesn’t equate to moral righteousness.
To be clear, I support Delegate Will Morefield because he understands his constituency and fights for Southwest Virginia. He is a staunch supporter of Trump and I respect him despite that.
I support Mike Hymes, Tazewell County Southern District Supervisor, despite being a Democrat, not because he is one.
To stereotype an entire political party is merely blather.
I have been called a closet Democrat and atheist because of refusing to support Trump. I consider myself a moderate Republican and God will judge and understand my heart. Members of neither party should throw rocks in glass houses.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield,Va.
Write to us...
The Daily Telegraph will publish letters on matters of public interest. Letters must contain the signature of the writer to be considered for publication.
By mail:
Letters to the Editor
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
P.O. Box 1599
Bluefield, WV 24701
By e-mail:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.