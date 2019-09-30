A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the new cabins developed at Berwind Lake by the McDowell County Economic Development Authority coming with a steep price tag:
• I think these cabins are a great idea. Our county has nothing. They need to keep the lake stocked with trout and other fish and rent the cabins to ATV riders also. Another beautiful place going to waste is Panther State Forest. Beautiful place, so many possibilities. Just needs good ideas — Jeremy D.
• I really hope someone is using their own money! Oh, and please bring this into McDowell and not a clothes store, I mean we love to travel an hour just to buy an outfit — Angela W.
• Instead of spending 600k plus on cabins that you’re gonna have to charge an arm or leg for, how about investing that money into fixing that county up? Bring in some retail stores and more gas stations. That would actually increase the jobs in the county. Boost the economy and bring in tourism then! But instead they don’t really care about McDowell County or the residents because they don’t have to live there — Melissa B.
On a story about Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordering an impeachment probe into President Donald Trump:
• Look in the mirror and be honest with yourself, what can people accuse you of? The look on your face is one of delight that you made this statement. Shame. All of you are dividing this nation. It is only the Democrats that refuse to work with our president — Willie J.
• I am sick of hearing about impeachment. If you really want to impeach the president then vote in 2020. It is that simple — vote! Go vote in 2020. If you haven’t impeached Trump by now and with an election looming so close, why keep trying? Just vote — Laurinda B.
On a story about a child abuse case in Mercer County being delayed to allow extra time for prosecutors to examine the evidence:
• I’m just waiting for another plea deal announcement. Our prosecutors have proven time and time again that they do not care about justice for these babies. It’s just so much extra work — Jennifer H.
• Good to make sure it wasn’t someone else! Might be another arrest. Get to the bottom of this. Too many innocent people behind bars. Making sure has nothing to do with the public, it has to do with the truth! — Lilly C.
• Of course he is free on bond! A possible sentence of 2 to 10 for such a heinous crime is pathetic. If convicted, he deserves a life sentence. The child received a life sentence of suffering! — Vanessa T.
• Baby with “severe injuries including retinal hemorrhages in both eyes, a stroke, a skull fracture and other broke bones.” All described as non-accidental. The child is blind as the result of his injuries. Permanent disability. (Bluefield Daily Telegraph, 9/25/19) No plea deals on this case! Let the citizens of Mercer County decide his fate — Bill S.
On a story about the estimated cost for the replacement of the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield coming in at between $1.5 million to $2 million:
• Fix it now. Use money to be used to prepare sites for Exit 1 for this. You have no idea of who is going to locate there, so these sites could sit empty for months or years? Repairing this bridge will help Bluefield citizens right now! — Bill S.
• What grant money they have for Exit 1 has to be used there. With any grant it is written for a defined purpose or location and if it is misapplied for another purpose it has to be repaid. Whether federal or private a grant is for a defined purpose and is awarded for that purpose only. You cannot just “move it at will” — Charles B.
• You know the cost of fixing it. So get it done. If you all can waste money on ugly parking lots and a dog park, then you can afford to fix the bridge. Get it done — Jarrod J.
On a story about the launch of a new needle exchange program in Mercer County:
• Sooooo the tax payers are going to pay for this program which gives junkies free needles while diabetics have to pay out of pocket. Boy how stupid — Sadie K.
• I believe that diabetics should have this ease of access to needles for a health issue that can not be helped — Kayla F.
• Yes, as it will help reduce the spread of disease. However, other addiction services also need to be offered to help them with recovery — Becky R.
• If you read up on studies of where it had been done elsewhere you see that the increase of dirty needles thrown down everywhere is a huge problem. It would have to be carefully monitored and have proper storage stations available everywhere — Amanda S.
• Yes, yes, yes. If you do your research, many other US cities and other countries are doing this and now, the spreading of diseases (which affects all of us) and the overdose rate are going down. And the rates of people entering and going into treatment has increased. Harm reduction —read up on it. It is the evidence based way to go. It is truly a health issue, not a criminal issue — Donna L.
