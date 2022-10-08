It began on the store counter top. First, at Mr. Dee Haven’s place at the top of our driveway and later on at A.B. Wiley’s Grocery at the forks where a left turn meant heading up Bailey Hill toward Mudfork or a “bear to the right” as my Aunt Gladys would have said kept one on a direct line to the cross roads at the bottom of Horsepen Mountain.
At that point, three immediate choices presented themselves. A hard right led up the winding road first toward Munson, West Virginia and No. 14 Gary mine of the U.S. Steel operation. A “soft left” remaining on Rt. 644 would lead toward Bishop where the Pocahontas Fuel Company operation had a large tipple and rail yard with a company store, doctor’s office and related buildings. A “hard left” meant crossing the small bridge and clinging to the mountainside in a twisting fashion that would take the driver on into the Horsepen Community with landmarks like Daniel’s store, the Post Office and the Church of Christ.
All are important because of the workers and families through those mountains which made the newspaper both necessary and possible. Without the great Pocahontas coalfields, there would have been no Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Once the mining industry was established the need to know followed closely on its heels and so the papers were born.
Pocahontas had a newspaper or two of its own and so did Bramwell. Those two communities were at the very heart of the mining business. Pocahontas, the original mining town which started shipping coal toward Norfolk in 1883, gave the industry its lasting name. Bramwell, just over the hilltop, gained fame as the first mining operation in Mercer County as well as becoming known at one time as the home of the most millionaires per capita of any town in West Virginia. Even the local high school took the name of “Millionaires” in honor of this claim.
Tazewell, the center of the farming community but also closely allied with coal mining, was known for its own newspaper which began publication back in the 1800s and featured news of the day for a variety of events.
As the industry grew and towns flourished, there followed society pages and stories from sections of the local area. To be sure, there were “race” sections based on color in nearly every publication in the early decades of the past century. With the beginning of public education, it was not long until a variety of prep sports teams were organized on both sides of the state line which soon gave rise to a new part of the local papers – the sports page.
Now, here again the Daily Telegraph became a leader in large measure due to its membership in the Associated Press. That allowed the BDT to offer stories on not just the local stars but also the most popular national sports which at first were major league baseball and professional boxing. For decades, college football dominated the fall headlines both near and far.
Art work was popular and generally speaking, many papers had staff artists or often a reporter with artistic skills who could do cartoons or caricatures or whatever the editor might call for in special situations. Cameras soon caught on and became more sophisticated, which added another feature to the paper – the darkroom. Chemicals like Dektol and D-76 and fixer became commonplace with the related smells emanating from the recesses where film entered and images emerged.
Noise was part of the process. In an area where railroads twisted through narrow passes, the shining steel was bolted together in pieces and spikes held the rails in place. The familiar “clickety-clack of the railroad track” was known to all but for those who happened to enter a newsroom at the right time, the clacking sound of typewriters was a close cousin to the rail traffic.
Then, depending upon when the editions had to become realities, the printing presses would rumble into action with round rollers and swirls of dark ink and type set or plates going round and round to bring the day’s news to the face of the news print (paper) which would be folded and sorted for the public consumption.
Trucks or carrier cars or little boys with bicycles and large cloth bags would gather to speed those editions to thousands of homes across the region. It was a laborious process and one which scores of anxious readers looked forward to on either a daily or weekly basis all over our region. It was just such an operation that brought that precious Daily Telegraph close enough to home for me to get as early every morning as I could climb out of bed. That is still true.
For many of us, National Newspaper week is every day of the year.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
