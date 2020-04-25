National Day of Prayer to be also a united Four Seasons Country effort

As old Thomas Paine might have said, these are the times that try men’s souls. That seems like the perfect time to ask for some help, and my friend, Dr. Don Scott, former pastor at First United Methodist Church in Bluefield, Va., is local coordinator and working with 2020 National Day of Prayer group to get that assistance for one and all. We all know that the Lord is always glad to help those who help themselves and each of us has a chance to join in this worthy effort.
Thursday, May 7 at noon there will be a live streaming service from the church sanctuary and it will be available on the First United Methodist Facebook page. Fincastle Presbyterian will host a 24-hour prayer vigil from noon, May 6, until noon on May 7.
A host of folks many of you know are joining in with this program. Pastor Jerry Petty will give the Invocation. Jack S. “Chip” Hurley, well-known Tazewell County attorney and now judge of the Circuit Court, will be the guest speaker. Not only is Judge Hurley a hard-working member of the community but so is his wife, Julie, a business person and also a member of the Bluefield group working to restore the Granada Theatre.
She was instrumental in helping us last fall at Bluefield High School to induct Dr. Patrice Harris, president of the American Medical Association, into the BHS Hall of Fame. Both of them are members of the city’s Westminster Presbyterian Church, where my buddy, Pete Sarver, is also a long-time member.
Dr. Scott says the theme for this year’s program comes from Habakkuk 2:14, “For the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord, as the waters cover the sea.” Overall, the theme is Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth and from one end of this planet to the other just about all of us would agree now is the time to do just that.
Helping to start the program will be a pair of Graham High seniors, McKenzie Phipps and Lily Comer, who will, respectively, sing the National Anthem and offer a patriotic selection. Old buddy Curtis Gillespie, a Korean War vet, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Now, a very significant portion of this presentation will be a series of prayers offered up by a fine group of local worshipers who will ask for blessings on a wide variety of important persons in our country.
James Palmer, pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist, will pray on behalf of the United States and its leaders. It was my good fortune a few years ago to have his son, James, as a student at Graham High and we still see each other on occasion. Pastor Palmer spoke eloquently last year at the service for Tony Webster, Jr., the student from Bluefield High who tragically passed in the months before his senior year.
Frank Horn, long-time member of the local law enforcement community, will pray for the first responders and law enforcement personnel. Frank and I have known each other for many years, since he was a student in a Tazewell High English class where I taught. Not only is Frank a good officer but he is a fine fellow and also a top-notch banjo picker. Perhaps one of these days he will get to display that musical ability in one of these services.
Another good friend and outstanding educator who will be part of the prayer team is Tom Helton, now retired from the Graham High English Department. Tom is recognized as one of the finest theatre and drama instructors whose students won scores of awards in Virginia High School League competition. He is a U.S. Army veteran and may be respectfully referred to as the “prayer warrior” of the team.
Bill Rich will have a prayer for the business and economic community, so much under pressure this spring as millions of Americans are without work and seeking unemployment benefits while business leaders are scrambling to maintain a way to keep the companies and stores of all sizes, from giant corporations to Mom and Pop stores, on solid ground in the belief that soon our business segment will recover and prosper once again.
Graham High Principal Brad Carr, who has had quite a task this academic year with schools canceled across Virginia and the faculty and staff working to provide online education and documents for lessons as well helping to continue providing meals for the children, will offer a prayer for educators across the nation.
Mike and Amy Stowers, active in the local community and UMC members, will pray for church, home and family. Amy has been twice in recent years to Bluefield High School with a local group to provide food for the faculty in support of education. Her sister, Lori and I were part of the Tazewell High Model General Assembly and remain great friends. Those ladies are part of the Yost family on the Virginia side. And – another relative who will assist with the music portion of the program is William Elliott. A talented Tazewell County educator and kind soul, his music students have been a splendid addition to many events over the years. Bill’s wife Cindy is the sister of Amy and Lori and was also a student of mine during an earlier tenure at Graham High. The benediction will be given by Pastor Dr. Jay Ferguson.
The National Day of Prayer was officially signed into existence in 1952 by President Harry S. Truman, although the colonists asked for prayer during the Revolution and Abraham Lincoln designated a national day of thanks in 1863. President Ronald Reagan signed the bill making the National Day of Prayer’s annual date the first Thursday in May.
Amen and best wishes.
Larry Hypes is a teacher at Bluefield High School and a columnist for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
