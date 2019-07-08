Most sightings in the night sky have logical explanations

For whatever reason, a rash of UFO sightings has been reported by pilots in recent weeks, prompting more speculation that we are being watched by aliens.
When these outbreaks of strange objects in the sky pop up, they are of course given more credibility when reported by pilots, who are accustomed to seeing flying vessels, but ones that make sense, not present a mystery.
Those who live in this area may remember the sightings in the late 1980s. They were numerous and spawned a book by a Wytheville man, Danny Gordon, called “Don’t Look Up.”
Strange phenomena in this area have included a gathering of lights over Angel’s Rest Mountain in Pearisburg, an unknown aircraft that made little noise hovered in a Bland County valley and then took off suddenly with just a “whoosh,” cigar-sharped aircraft flying through Tazewell County valleys and many sightings of strange aircraft in Wythe County.
In fact, I recall reading about a possible documentary related to those incidents and Gordon’s adventures, including being visited by “men in black” and a secret search of his home.
If I recall correctly, I also read years later that many of the UFOs sighted were actually military aircraft being tested that were still basically top secret, like the cruise missile and Apache helicopter.
Although I was living in this area during that time I never saw a UFO, but I, like about everybody else, kept an eye to the night sky.
And many of us did a little research and learned more about the 1947 Roswell, N.M. incident as well as others, some convinced the government was, and is, keeping a secret file on UFOs.
That speculation, of course, found root in popular culture with the TV series, “The X-Files.”
It also helped spawn the popularity of such books as “Chariots of the Gods” by Erich von Daniken about ancient aliens visiting earth and actually introducing the gift of rational thinking to humans.
But the truth is, as far as we know, no credible evidence exists of life from other planets visiting earth, or even communicating with us.
Most sightings have logical explanations.
It seems to me that if intelligent life does exist elsewhere in the universe, and it certainly may, some sort of communication would come well before any visitations.
Nothing else really makes any sense.
Of course, what a cell phone can do makes no sense to me either, so I am wide open to being completely surprised.
After all, as we leave those early years when we know just enough to think we know everything, the realization eventually sinks in of how little we actually do know. Well, not everybody experiences that. There are always a few know-it-alls around.
Experience is not always accompanied by humility.
As a skeptic by nature, I always doubt any sightings of UFOs or ghosts or anything beyond the world as we know it. Even if I saw such a thing myself, I would still doubt it and probably not tell many people what I saw.
When I was a kid I had two “visions,” one in the middle of the day of a giant black bird flying along the top of ridges and the other at night of the form of a man outlined with stars floating across the sky.
I told no one about them at that time. I knew instinctively that nobody would believe me.
I have often thought that anything short of an alien abduction would not be enough to make me believe what I was experiencing.
Not even certain about that. I have very vivid dreams.
Being convinced of a UFO or ghost would obviously be a huge deal, confirming the reality of life beyond earth or beyond flesh and blood.
It’s kind of like being a witness testifying in court. It takes more than just one person’s word to convince a jury.
But even if 12 people see a man perform many miracles first-hand and then after the man dies see his spirit, there will be one Doubting Thomas among them.
