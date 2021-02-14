A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about ATV riders traveling to the region to ride the Hatfield-McCoy Trail when snow is in the forecast:
• Nothing more beautiful than being in the woods with the snow — Bernie S.
• Yeah, if they keep their distance, they’ll be fine – Donna Q.
• More opportunities for community spread, we’ll have to watch for an increase in COVID-19 cases in a couple of weeks. Be nice if our Health Department would let us know (if) they are following standards — Bill S.
On a story about former President Donald Trump’s lawyers blasting his second impeachment trial as nothing more than political theater:
• It is going to be hard to watch this for four years ... — Mary M.
• Of course, it’s political theater. Otherwise he would be tried in a court of law, not what we are seeing — Bill C.
• All of his behavior for the past five years has been “acts of political theater,” if we are honest. He and his ilk really are projectionists at every turn — Kathryn D.
• As if the Republicans don’t engage in “political theater” — Scott M.
On a story about a Mercer County distiller now seeing his face on bottles of a product he created:
• That’s great. We are going to Gatlinburg (at) the end of the month. I hope they have some left when I’m down there. I’d love to get a jar — Diane L.
• Moonshiners is a great show and I look forward to sampling his product at Sugarland’s in Gatlinburg — Larry T.
• If you are gonna do it, do it well — Judy G.
• Way to go! — Tess A.
• Congratulations – Karen B.
On stories about the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump:
• What a joke and a waste of time and money — James B.
• Stop wasting my taxes! — Carol C.
• This will be a close vote. Why? Democrats will vote to impeach, no doubt but how many Republicans have a desire to run in 2024. Trump would be in their way. Just a theory — Jeff A.
• Looking forward to the babblings of his defense team — Bill S.
On a story about U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., asking President Joe Biden to reverse his controversial decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline:
• How about trying green jobs? … Time to embrace jobs that don’t destroy our land and helps people live longer. … — Sarah D.
• Hurts the environment more by trucking the oil or using the train to transport the oil because both have spills in accidents plus all the emissions from the motors that power the transportation. — Todd S.
• Looks like Joe is simply trying to save a little face. He knows how to play the game, and he’s just pandering at this point — Jeff K.
• Senator Manchin is actually being pretty intelligent in all this. He’s asking the president to reverse the decision knowing that the president won’t do that. But it helps him save face ... — Chuck W.
On a story about a bill introduced in the West Virginia Legislature that would allow for the firing of school teachers who go on strike:
• Union strikes are W.Va heritage! We live in a place where our ancestors unionized the coal mines and striked in 1912 for better pay and work conditions! They literally fought to the death for what they deserved. The right to stand up and be heard runs in our blood — Amanda D.
• True leaders lead by setting a good example. Teachers should be following this theory. Why are these teachers being paid full salary to strike? In any other profession these employees would be docked pay for these type of actions — Dusty McK.
• Keep this up and West Virginia won’t have any teachers for the education department/committee to fire. This is absolutely abhorrent that it was even introduced. This is just going to be one more thing to drive teachers out of West Virginia — Rachel S.
• I don’t know if they necessarily need to fire them but if they’re not working they don’t need to be paid — Gary S.
