Mom's care package was extra special, and included a mask

I had to go out Tuesday while working at home, so I took the opportunity to visit my local post office and check my box. I have a regular mailbox where I live, but I keep a P.O. box, too, to circumvent porch pirates. And it’s a good thing because there was a care package from my mom waiting for me.
When I got home and opened up the box, I found a evil snowman T-shirt that had ordered last Christmas. My sister, Karen, likes snowmen because she doesn’t see much snow down in Charlotte, but her snowmen are the happy Frosty type. The snowman on my T-shirt is different. It’s a ominous bluish white snowman on a black background. Its skull eyes are glowing blue and there is a collection of skulls at its base. When Karen sees it, she’ll sort of grin and grimace and probably wonder again if her big brother should see a psychiatrist.
Mom enclosed some snacks, too, and some masks. My dad did a lot of woodworking, so she included some leftover masks from his garage workshop and a cotton mask I can toss into the laundry. That reusable mask is now in the worn satchel that’s my unofficial bug-out bag.
I call the satchel my bug-out bag because I try to keep everything I might need out in the field in it and ready to go. It contains pens, a couple of old-fashioned notepads, my digital recorder, extra batteries, cellphone power cord, and a Dayglo yellow vest with Press on the back. I also use the bug-out bag to carry my office laptop and its power cord. I usually take my laptop with me if I’m going to be away from the newsroom for a while, so I’m ready if I get a sudden call from the office. I also take my equipment home with me so I’m ready to dash out in short notice. Having everything I need immediately at hand has helped me more than once.
I just never expected adding a face mask and hand sanitizer to my equipment.
Masks and other protective equipment are a necessary part of life now. When I go out – and I try taking as few trips as possible – I keep the hand sanitizer ready and stay well apart from anybody I interview. I use my digital recorder more because its faster than taking notes and minimizes the time I have to be in contact. Naturally, we’re all doing as many telephone interviews as possible.
One of the extra masks mom sent me will stay in my car as an emergency back up and the others will stay at home. Half the time I’m working from home now, so having extra masks ready is a good idea. I like having one or two extra masks if anybody suddenly needed one.
Mom’s care package was extra special since I haven’t been able to see her face-to-face for more than six weeks. She’s among the people who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus (COVID-19), so Karen and I just don’t want to risk exposing her to it. You might be contaminated and not even know it until it’s too late. Naturally, we talk on the phone a lot and check on each other. Mom’s doing well and taking social distancing very seriously, so that’s one more thing I don’t have to worry about.
The masks mom sent me is one less thing to worry about, too. I was using an improvised mask I created by using a frostbite mask and sterilize gauze around the nose and mouth openings. It was better than nothing, but it almost smothered me. The reusable mask is more comfortable, but my glasses still fog up; at least I can wash it and don’t have to worry about getting more sterile pads.
Getting that package brought a needed smile to my face and made me a little better prepared for the world as it is now. Having a mask in my bug-out bag is comforting; I won’t have to breath those frostbite mask anymore.
Right now the world’s more than a bit crazy. The pandemic situation is changing every day and that proverbial light at the end of the tunnel looks as far away as ever, but there are still some things you can count on. At least in my case, a mother’s love is still one of them.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
