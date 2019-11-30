Memories of the Cabbage Patch craze stir emotions today

One of the great symbols of American bounty – the horn-like cornucopia – flashes before me when thinking about what to say at this Thanksgiving time. Actually, it is not Thanksgiving any more but smack-dab (bet you had not heard that in a while!) in the Christmas rush already.
I understand that yesterday was Black Friday, which according to most reports is the largest single shopping day of the year.
Should I be concerned about my own Black Friday behavior? I can state for the record I spent not so much as a penny on local gift shopping. Ah, but it should also be pointed out that I did not spend anything on out-of-town shopping, either. No, I stayed out of the stores altogether. After a most delightful column by our Charles Owens Wednesday, it seemed the prudent thing to do.
At my age, with decreasing agility and declining desire to “mix it up” with extremely serious shoppers who intend to get what they came after and perhaps inflict harm upon those perceived to be standing in their way, I felt desertion is the better part of valor when faced with a holiday check-out line.
Why such trauma? It hearkens back to a phenomenon from the earliest years of my daughter’s life. We had decided that even though she was little more than a year old, it was necessary for Lori Anne to have a Cabbage Patch doll.
You may remember those cuddly little creatures with a name, a birth certificate with footprints, adoption papers and a personality profile.
Across America, the stories flooded newspaper and television accounts of irate shoppers squaring off to grab one of the coveted dolls. Stores had placed orders in the summer, received shipments in early October, and then sold out within hours. Once gone, there was little or no chance that any more dolls would be available. This was just three years after Mercer Mall had opened, I think Hills Department Store was still in business, and maybe A-Mart, as well. All were under siege to provide Cabbage Patch dolls.
I had never heard of the Internet – maybe no one else had. There was no Facebook or tweets or twitter or other aspects of the (anti) social media we now take for granted. No cellphones and the only Craig’s List would have been one carried around by someone really named Craig. There were newspaper ads posted with dolls available for a hefty surcharge from folks who had been bold enough to stand their ground in the retail battlefield and come away with a treasured toy tot.
Needless to say, I never got into an aisle argument myself. I think Lori’s Uncle Charlie was the one who somehow managed to find one for us. I remain impressed and indebted to him (with gratitude, not actually indebted because we did pay for it) to him to this day because we were able to say to anyone who asked, “Yep, she got one!”
It’s easy to look back or even sideways at people who get caught up in a shopping frenzy when you are not interested. For instance, I have no desire for a smart TV with 4K resolution or for a new high-dollar phone whose name is followed by a number larger than 10.
However, I am tolerant of those folks who are. I have stood in line for playoff tickets, no doubt looked upon with either pity or irritation by those who would not so much as take time to watch a game if it were being played in their back yard.
As Grandpa said, it takes all kinds of people to keep the rust off the rails.
Perhaps equally important, I have noticed that my willingness to take to the highway in heavy traffic times is fading away. When I want to change lanes and look in the rear view mirror, I almost always find cars there now. On either side, the cars seem to be coming in all directions.
I have always tried to leave a cushion between my vehicle and the one in front of me as I was taught by my wonderful driver’s education teacher, Mr. Chester Sword, but that is becoming harder to do.
As soon as I leave a little space, some driver barrels past me, slips right in front of me and puts me right back in the same precarious position. Makes me often think it is the Mayhem guy on the insurance commercial. Those are just some situations I find on the pavement when I travel outside the friendly confines of Abb’s Valley.
It probably is not nearly as gloomy a picture as I have painted. I am just a few more birthdays down the road now and this generation is likely not the least bit worse than those of 40 years ago – it is just that the numbers are so much greater and the toys so different.
And – don’t forget – the child got that doll!
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
