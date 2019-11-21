Memories of the bygone coal camp era must be preserved

Both pictures show a scene many Wild West enthusiasts could recognize. The first shows a man wearing an old-fashioned suit reclining on a makeshift stretcher. His goatee beard and mustache make him look like a villain out of an old silent movie. Standing next to him is a group of men who wouldn’t look out of place in an old cowboy movie.
The second picture is downright chilling. It’s a close up of the reclining man. His eyes are half open, and he looks like he’s just relaxing a little.
Well, I can tell you that he’s not relaxing. He’s dead. My great-uncle Holly told me the story behind the pictures. The deceased was shot and killed outside a dance hall, and the men were the jurors who served at his inquest. My great-uncle didn’t know the man’s name or the exact dates, but the incident happened around the turn of the 20th century.
What really caught my young self by surprise was where this shooting took place. It wasn’t a town like Dodge City or Tombstone and the law wasn’t being kept by Wyatt Earp. This happened at a coal camp up in Fayette County, and from what Uncle Holly told me, those coal camps could be every last bit as rough as those legendary towns of the Old West.
The idea was driven home to me years later when I took a whitewater rafting trip on the New River. The tour guide showed us Turkey Buzzard Bend, a place that was infamous with the local law enforcement. Turkey Buzzard Bend earned its name by being a spot where bodies dumped into the river tended to wash up. The sheriff knew he had a new murder case whenever the vultures started circling that particular bend in the river.
My great-uncle had a box filled with photographs shot during the era of the coal camps. One particular picture showed women dressed up like they were heading for church, but they were riding on a coal car. Sometimes the local women would ride coal cars through the underground mines whenever they needed to go shopping and bypass the local roads snaking through the mountains.
I usually think about that collection of pictures when I see Jay Chatman of the McDowell County Historical Society and his collection of coal industry memorabilia at one of the region’s fairs or festivals.
Chatman was recently appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to the National Coal Heritage Authority for about a two-year term. The authority deals with the region’s coal industry and railroad history, and often works on seeing how this history can be incorporated into local tourism.
The miners’ helmets, lanterns and tools in his collection are always fascinating, and I’m even more interested in the signs that once stood throughout coal communities.
My maternal grandfather, or pawpaw as we called him, worked in coal mines back in the days before powered mining equipment, air filters and federal safety standards.
Mining coal is hard work now, but years ago it involved backbreaking and often dangerous labor. My mom’s school was along the road leading up to the mine where pawpaw worked, and she said ambulances rushed to the mine almost every day. That was a lot of stress on a little girl.
Just about everybody whose family has lived in this region has relatives who worked in the mines or on the local railroads since both industries were among the biggest employers in the region. Before automation and advanced technology became available, the railroads and mines employed people by the thousands. You can see evidence of these communities today, and places like the town of Bramwell with its coal millionaire mansions, the Pocahontas Exhibition Mine, the Princeton Railroad Museum, the old company store in the town of Kimball, the Crab Orchard Museum and other locations help visitors see this bygone era.
The region’s coal and railroad history might seem commonplace to lifelong residents, but it’s brand new to the visitors coming to Mercer County and McDowell County to ride their ATVs on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail.
They see things like old coke ovens, coal tipples and the railroad tunnels and want to know the stories behind them. Learning more about the region is something to do after they’ve ridden the trails.
Tourism helps generate jobs, and our region’s rich coal and railroad history can help generate tourism.
Greg is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
