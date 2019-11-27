Memories from a chaotic Black Thursday are still fresh

The crowds arrived early, but the scene itself wasn’t immediately chaotic. The store employees, attempting to promote a sense of calm inside of this so-called “big box” store, instructed everyone to stand in line in an orderly fashion. We figured the person at the front of the line must have arrived hours earlier.
What were we waiting on? A tablet for $28. And the stock on hand at the store was limited. So there was no guarantee that any of these super cheap computers would be left by the time I reached the front of the line.
But as the clock ticked ever closer to 6 p.m., the crowd grew increasingly agitated. I feared a mob mentality would slowly overtake what started out as a festive mood.
Soon people started jumping the line, and random people who were never in the line to begin with started appearing near the front of the line. Where did all of these people come from?
It appeared as if things were about to get out of hand and a little ugly.
A random guy behind me kept trying to make conversation, but I was more focused on the task at hand and wasn’t in the mood for a lot of small talk. I was also becoming increasingly concerned by the agitated nature of several people waiting in the same line.
A few people made the big mistake of taking shopping carts with them. Unfortunately, there is no room in those big box department stores for shopping carts on a night like this.
It’s elbow to elbow — with very little room to even walk much less push a shopping cart. Those people with shopping carts weren’t getting anywhere fast. But the rest of us were able to navigate through the store with more ease — even if it meant taking a short cut through the pet food aisle.
Yep, you can buy cat food on Black Friday as well. But cat and dog food is still regular priced.
Suddenly, the clock struck 6 p.m. The joyous holiday shopping season was officially underway. And so was a general scene of outright chaos. The line I was once standing in suddenly was no more.
Instead it was replaced by a giant mob. The store employees, apparently realizing there was nothing they could do, made no attempt any longer to control the crowd. People were suddenly diving into that giant pile of tablets.
It was absolute chaos. And all of those people who conveniently started jumping the line earlier in the evening accomplished their goal. They were able to get a tablet before the rest of us. But the good news is that once everyone grabbed a tablet or two — and some people took several of them — the crowd quickly dispersed. The now angry holiday mob flocked to yet another line.
The crowds were immense, and folks were determined to get what they came for. Soon another unfortunate reality set in.
How do I pay for this $28 tablet now? That’s because all of the lines at the cash registers were now gigantic, as well.
I know I used the word Black Friday earlier, but this isn’t a scene from Black Friday. Well not technically. I’m describing a Thanksgiving Day setting from a few years back. As most area residents already know, the big sales now start around 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. So Black Thursday is now as big of a shopping day as Black Friday.
Not much has changed over the years, other than the fact that a few more people now do all of their shopping online. So the Thanksgiving night crowds are a little smaller, but the big box stores are still packed to near capacity.
The experience can be a bit maddening, particularly to those individuals who aren’t used to such large crowds. I’m not sure I would recommend it, but if you are looking for the best deals of the year, this is the night to do it.
Good luck if you do decide to venture out and forgo that traditional family gathering over leftovers.
Try to have fun, if at all possible. And remember not to use a shopping cart.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
