Maybe I will go watch that big football game this year

I remember getting a little bit of grief last year over a column I wrote about the big game. Yes, in case you haven’t heard, a pretty big football game will be held at historic Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield Friday night.
In my column last year, I pointed out the fact that I attended high school in McDowell County, and thus have no particular allegiance toward either Beaver or Graham.
Honestly, I consider myself more of a neutral party when it comes to the big Beaver-Graham, or Graham-Beaver if you prefer, contest.
I simply have no direct connection to either team, and that’s because I didn’t attend either high school.
In fact, if I had to cheer for one team at the (other) big game, it would probably be for the Golden Knights during the big “Battle of the Views” contest in McDowell County. And I say that meaning no disrespect to all of the good folks in War, Iaeger and Bradshaw, and the greater River View Raiders community in McDowell County.
Still, considering that I live in the Bluefield area and that I’m normally working late on “Football Friday,” getting to either game can be a challenge. Last year, a few folks found it hard to believe that I didn’t prefer Beaver over Graham or Graham over Beaver. I remember one local resident even offering to help me find a good parking spot if I would just attend the big game.
Sadly, I didn’t make it last year. Maybe I will this year. We will see. It all depends upon how quickly I get off from work Friday.
I know this is a big week for football fans across our region, not only the Beaver Nation and Graham Nation, but also for high school football teams across the two Virginias. And don’t forget that the kick-off to another season of college football is just around the corner. Many, including this writer, are interested to see how the Neal Brown era will go for the West Virginia Mountaineers.
I’m certainly hopeful, and I’m sure you are too. I guess we will find out how things go for the Mountaineers come Saturday at 2 p.m. But let’s talk a little bit more about Beaver-Graham, also known as the “Battle of the Bluefields.”
Graham is coming into this year’s game with momentum as the defending state champions. Of course the G-Men’s quest for a second consecutive VHSL Class 2 state title will begin Friday night at Mitchell Stadium when they meet their cross-state rival, the Bluefield Beavers, in the 94th edition of the “Battle of the Bluefields.”
Bluefield beat Graham last year 38-14, but the G-Men bounced back with an impressive 14-1 season capped off by the school’s fourth state title and the school’s first since 1995. The Bluefield Beavers in 2018 also made a return trip to the state championship contest at Wheeling Island Stadium, but lost a 23-13 heartbreaker to Fairmont Senior.
So you know the Beavers are hungry and in search of redemption. Their quest for another ticket back to Wheeling begins Friday at Mitchell Stadium.
Honestly, it should be a heck of a game. I’m actually thinking about going. Well maybe. But maybe I’ll wait until 2020.
That is because come 2020 — if the stars align properly and the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission is willing to give fair consideration to the newly formed Super Six South committee’s pending bid — a state championship football contest could be held in both Bluefield and Princeton. What a treat that would be to football fans across our region.
Under the current proposal by the Super Six South committee, two teams (maybe a local team?) would play in the single A division state championship game on Friday night at Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton and then in the title games for the AA and AAA divisions on Saturday night at Mitchell Stadium.
Let’s hope the Super Six South plan becomes a reality. I think everyone can agree that a rotation of the state championship game is the only fair thing to do. Remember that West Virginia is a large state. So that other big game shouldn’t be held in Wheeling — and only Wheeling — each year.
Are you excited yet? It’s almost time to kick-off another season of football here in the two Virginias.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline. Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.