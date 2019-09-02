A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a public auction where the assets of the former town of Matoaka were sold:
• So sad to witness the end of a town — George S.
• Welch will be next if nothing is done. McDowell County needs help badly — Elaine F.
• Who gets the money from the auction and do people still live there? — Mildred S.
• Wow. West Virginia towns are sinking faster than our roads are. Coal is dwindling out. Towns are shutting doors. Fentanyl, meth, and heroin still a problem; yet hemp and cannabis still illegal. Want to save this state, legalize cannabis. I mean facts speak for themselves — Aaron W.
• Democrats destroy everything. They come in poor and rob and rape community’s until there’s nothing left! Facts vote Republican or watch West Virginia continue to crumble! — Joshua W.
On a column written by Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry about a $30 plea deal and the death of two in an accident:
• Thank you for this article and insight. I cannot fathom that the prosecutor of this county would place a $30 price tag on two lives. These families will never recover from these tragic losses that could quite possibly been avoided had the driver done his job, checked his truck, slowed down and been aware. Two families are forever changed and the other young man who survived will suffer for the remainder of his life and tragic memories will often take over and overshadow the good memories. I know two people who will not be getting my vote during the next election — Meda M.
• So pathetic that the offender can plea deal and get a “slap on the wrist” for things that they should be held accountable for! They “chose” to make that decision. They should be held accountable for their actions! — Missi N Rick J
• This county is absolutely ridiculous with their plea deals. The prosecutor needs to start looking for another job — Brandi M.
On a story about the selection of a new economic development director for McDowell County:
• Congratulations from all of us at Bluefield — Angie R.
On a story about Bernie Sanders saying it is possible to support coal country while combatting climate change:
• It’s very obvious coal is never going to be what it used to ever again. Very obvious. Alternatives need to be looked into. Anything to keep this state afloat. Or we can just keep hoping coal will come back and keep sinking while doing nothing about it in the meantime — Marishka B.
• No alternatives are commercially viable without massive subsidies by the taxpayer. This should be totally obvious from the huge expenditures by the Obama administration. All that happened was the companies took the subsidies and then went belly up. If it were viable it would not need subsidizing. Everyone would be standing in line to buy it. It’s amazing how many smart people buy the tripe from career politicians who haven’t done a single thing except take from others. Bernie is a nothing. Always was always will be — Randal D.
• All he cares about is our votes. He doesn’t actually care about coal country at all. He views us as inferior and thinks we won’t be smart enough to notice his tricks — Clayton McC.
On a story about West Virginia Senator Mike Maroney, R-Marshall County, being charged with soliciting a prostitute:
• West Virginia family values Republican style — Bill S.
• This guy has posted to social media about Christian values on numerous occasions — Donald Z.
• So what as long as he paid with his money and not taxpayers money — Larry D.
• We don’t have a Republican issue. We don’t have a Democrat issue. We have a moral issue — Gary B.
On a story about Democratic front-runner Joe Biden defending his faulty description of a tale of military heroism and his interactions with the service members who carried it out:
• Biden’s take...
It’s alright to tell a lie and puff yourself up if you’re a Democrat — Duane S.
• If Biden’s the man —I’m voting for him!! He shows much more intelligence than Con Man Don!!! Come on — Freida H.
