A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the challenges faced by the Mercer County Health Department in enforcing Governor Jim Justice’s mask mandate for the Mountain State:
• If my business requires you (to) wear a mask to enter, and you refuse, could you not be cited for misconduct of some sort? I’m honestly tired of seeing people not wear masks in places that require it — Brandon D.
• The health department prints the scores of the restaurants, so publish the names of the restaurants, businesses, etc., who are not enforcing the mask rule. If any are national chains, perhaps their headquarters could help — Bill S.
On a story about only four people of 145 who were tested for COVID-19 by the Mercer County Health Department during a mass testing event coming back positive for the virus:
• That’s good news. 1% of those tested from Mercer County. Maybe we’re turning the corner — Bill C.
• Yay we are getting back to living life just like with the flu — Tina L.
• It could be worse people come on . This shouldn’t be nothing new — Rosanna F.
• It is going to get worse before it gets better. I feel sorry for those who deliberately defy all the precautions that could help us get better — Rosanna F.
On a story about U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., being exposed to someone with the virus, but later testing negative for COVID-19:
• Glad you are negative — Martha M.
• Praying — Lilly M.
• Good girl! Everyone needs to take responsibility when they have been exposed — Sue and Gary F.
On a story about a student athlete at Princeton Senior High School testing positive for COVID-19, and several other students and staff members at the school being ordered to quarantine:
• No one know the effects on the body from COVID-19. Doesn’t seem to be worth it to play sports for instant gratification (for the athlete/parents/coach) and possibly face serious health problems down the road of life — Bill S.
On a story about Tazewell County Public Schools being in session for five weeks now without any positive COVID-19 cases among students being reported:
• If any of them are asymptomatic, then you must not be able to spread it without symptoms. Sounds too much like a virus to me ... oh, wait! Way to go, Tazewell County Public Schools! Our kids are staying safe and healthy — Sonya D.
• Praise God for his protection — Lilly M.
• ...and use the common sense God gave you — wear a mask and social distance — Bill S.
• How many tested? — Stu M.
• Thank you Lord — Linda L.
On a story about Virginia Governor Ralph Northam telling voters that absentee balloting by mail is safe:
• I don’t believe anything that comes out of that lying, loonie liberals mouth — Larry T.
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice incorrectly announcing the COVID-19 death of a 66-year-old woman from Mercer County. She was actually from Raleigh County:
• Well that is proof that the 200,000 dead from COVID-19 in the United States has been misreported. One woman was put in the wrong county then all of them have been put in the wrong county. So none of them count — Joseph H.
• Who gives him this info? I’m curious — Jessica M.
• Well there you have it! — Tabitha B
• It is OK. We all have made mistakes in life. Thanks for the correction and God bless you for keeping us updated — Lilly M.
• Is there a sight that shows the deaths in Mercer by age? I looked at the DHHR site but the data didn’t get that granular — Cassandra K.
On a story about Democrats in Virginia advancing anti-police measures, and an editorial questioning the move by the state Democrats to defund and demoralize law enforcement officers across the Commonwealth:
• Virginians voted the Democrats into power and now they have to live with the consequences — Duane S.
• We didn’t vote them in, meaning anywhere west of Richmond! It was the loonie liberals in Northern Virginia, Richmond and east of Richmond that did that! Look at the area map, it’s 90 percent red except for the big cities where all the loonie liberals live — Larry T.
