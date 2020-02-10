A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a Democratic-controlled Senate committee blocking one of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s gun control measures — a bill that would make it a felony to “recklessly leave a loaded, unsecured firearm” in a way that endangers a minor — after two moderate Democrats voted with Republicans to kill the measure:
• He needs to be removed. You can’t solve anything by taking away something that stops the bad guys. He’s a tyrant and so are his other Democratic members — Ryver B.
• From what I gather, the objection is that it would make a felon out of a father standing on the opposite side of a tree from his 16-year-old son while squirrel hunting — Bryan T.
• You guys are really stupid if you think this wasn’t an appropriate law — Leah R.
• This would save a kid’s life — why vote against it? — Bill S.
•Wonder if Democrats know why we fought the Revolutionary War in 1776. The framers when they wrote the Constitution and stated Americans have the right to bear arms and this shall not be infringed upon. — David M.
On a story about Mercer County Schools allowing sick children with the flu days off without facing an attendance penalty:
• I think as bad as this flu and all the other germs going around right now it is without a doubt not going to stop if (we) keep putting large groups of people together. More people are getting sick every day — Tammy B.
• I agree that education is very important but not as important as children’s health. Close all schools until the flu is under control — Jerry-Gail G.
• That’s ridiculous. Children need to be home and taken care of when sick. Does any one have any common sense that make our rules and laws? — Dena M.
On a story about Tazewell County officials receiving public comment on the so-called Vexit plan, an idea that encourages counties unhappy with the Virginia General Assembly to leave the Commonwealth and join other states, such as neighboring West Virginia:
• Stay the course. Things, politics and situations change with the wind. If you love Virginia, stay there. West Virginia isn’t any better! — Charles N.
• Now that Dems control Virginia, the legislative districts will be gerrymandered to benefit Democrats by the 2022 elections. There is no way that Republicans can regain control of Virginia — Scott C.
• Is this about the fact that Virginia gun owners can only buy one gun a month and need a background check? Law-abiding gun owners have nothing to worry about. Wait until you are paying West Virginia rates for insurance premiums and taxes! — Sean C.
• How short-sighted and reactive can they possibly be? Tazewell County, are you expecting your citizens would have a better quality of life in West Virginia? — Kathryn D.
• Poor Southwest Virginia, who else would want you. I hope you stay in Virginia. Then in a year or so your taxes will be more than West Virginia. Also your freedoms will be limited. We don’t need Virginia’s problems. — Raymond C.
• Choosing an ideology based on irrational fear over economic prosperity in a better state would be the worst leadership move in this country’s history. All of Tazewell County’s leadership should be fired for considering it. Leading their people to poverty — Bryan T.
• You didn’t want to come in 1863, now deal with it. Virginian’s can’t cry and leave every time they don’t get their way. — Patrick M.
On a story about the U.S. Senate acquitting President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment, and a subsequent article about West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin voting to convict Trump on both articles of impeachment:
• I think all West Virginians should also be aware that our wonderful Senator Manchin voted guilty on both impeachment accusations. What an embarrassment to our wonderful state! It’s past time West Virginia voted a big no for Joe! — Savannah B.
• The West Virginia people love President Trump and their senator voted to impeach him! Just wow! — Cliff B.
• Ole Joe has no back bone, he has betrayed West Virginia. I’m so glad I no long live in that state. He needs to go! — Christa F.
• Very proud of our Senator Manchin — Linda A.
