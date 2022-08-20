A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Princeton eyeing electric vehicle charging stations on Mercer Street:
• Obviously, we need charging stations and yes, electric vehicles are getting way better than before. Still not sure I’d want one yet, but maybe soon! — Ace B.
• How about finish (or start) the last few Mercer Street projects? What ever happened to the farmers market? Everyone could use that — Karen H.
• Will be a day in hell when I give up my gas power vehicles — Eric U.
• I would consider it if they didn’t cost so much. I’m hoping my 2005 gas SUV will last me through my driving years — Linda M.
• No can’t afford electric now. Why would you add more electricity. Plus the battery cost way too much and has already been proven dangerous — Kris
• Yes, why not? They have great range and you don’t have to deal with gasoline — Joe H.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., defending his legislation that will expand the IRS and add thousands of new IRS agents.
• They already have targeted people making less than $400,000 so this is a total lie! The biggest scam on us yet — Adrienne V.
• Look at the IRS stats. One hundred thousand and less accounted for almost half of all audits — George M.
• Lying joe needs voted out — Michael B.
• Fantastic, if I am ambitious and seek to make $400,000 or more, I will be targeted by my government. This is exactly the direction we were supposed to head as a nation, according to our founders — Colin O.
On a story about President Joe Biden signing the massive climate change, IRS expansion and health spending bill into law — and saying he “never had a doubt” that West Virginia’s Joe Manchin would support it:
• Signing this country away. Piece by piece and we just sit back and let it happen! — Jeanette L.
• Disgrace to America — Thomas J.
• Sad — Jimmy B.
• This will help all the folks on disability and welfare. A win for southern W.Va. — Sean T.
On an Associated Press story that seeks to highlight how Manchin’s Inflation Reduction Act will help West Virginia:
• And if you believe that you’re a fool! Joe sold us out like he has before — Terry L.
• The rat never thinks why the cheese in the trap is free until it’s too late — David H.
• What about the middle class people that work and can’t afford medical insurance and DHHR doesn’t help — says get too much income to get insurance — Rita R.
On a story about Republican Gov. Jim Justice saying abortion laws must be decided by lawmakers and not state voters:
• Put this on the ballot. We should be able to vote on this matter. The choice is not yours to make — Sandy S.
• Stupid. Because they will approve it like Kansas. What happened to states decide? — Bobbie W.
• It’s time that abortion be eradicated for birth control use and responsibility be encouraged in sexuality instead of carelessness — George M.
On a story about the former Pocahontas High School being purchased by Buffalo Trail Resort at a public auction:
• I love it when we respect and continue to make use of the forgotten jewels in our area — Frances C.
On a story about Mountaineer Gas and Cardinal Gas both seeking rate increases:
• These utility companies need to cut their budgets like we have too — Kat L.
• Every couple of weeks another utility asks for a rate increase. Who is the PSC really looking out for? Citizens or businesses? — Dusty McK.
• Soon cost of living will be just as high here as it is in other states. Then more and more people will move away — Michael W.
On a story about Liz Cheney’s resounding defeat in the Republican primary contest in Wyoming:
• While I don’t agree with her politics, she has shown her love for America by choosing it and what it stands for over blindly following Trump — Bill S.
Good riddance! — Terry L.
