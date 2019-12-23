Love, peace and forgiveness during a remarkably historic time

In an era when the term “fake news” has become a common expression and talking heads spout biases, we are only two days away from an event that changed the world, with some possibly thinking there may have been elements of fake news even then.
After all, the foundation of Christmas and the reason it’s the most celebrated holiday in the world happened about 2,000 years ago, long before any “news,” other than eye witness accounts and oral histories.
I have often wondered how a reporter would have relayed the events of the birth, life and death of Jesus.
A good reporter, given enough time, would thoroughly investigate, interview as many people as possible, check and double check stories to separate exaggeration from fact, and come up with a narrative that was as accurate as possible.
Of course, we always think that, well, journalists weren’t around then. But we would be wrong.
For those who haven’t, please read Luke in the New Testament. Luke was a physician, but he also became a reporter, showing a dogged determination when he wrote to get the story right, to find the truth.
Even when I was growing up, Luke was my favorite, mainly because his writing seemed to be more thorough and descriptive, easier and more engaging to read.
In fact, he also included information about Jesus’ life not found in the other books about Jesus: Matthew, Mark and John.
Luke also wrote the Book of Acts, which traces the early history of Christianity and how it spread.
As most Christians know, Luke never met Jesus, coming on the scene quite a few years after Jesus’ death. But he was a friend and follower of Paul and wanted to write about the man whose life and death was changing the world.
This is where the journalist side of Luke came in because he investigated his material, learned what he could, interviewed people, many of whom had seen what Jesus did and heard what Jesus said first-hand.
One of the reasons Luke has information not found in the other three gospels is that he did his homework and learned more, digging into the material and talking to more people.
Here is what Luke writes as he begins his gospel:
“Many have undertaken to draw up an account of the things that have been fulfilled among us, just as they were handed down to us by those who from the first were eyewitnesses and servants of the word. With this in mind, since I myself have carefully investigated everything from the beginning, I too decided to write an orderly account for you, most excellent Theophilus, so that you may know the certainty of the things you have been taught.”
And he goes on to do just that, and in such a thorough, well-written and obviously professional way.
This was not “fake news” of the time, but an accurate, authentic account of events based on meticulous research and cross-checking oral histories, eyewitnesses and writings.
Luke was also keenly aware of the political climate and was the only gospel writer who stressed that Jesus was not an enemy of the Romans or a revolutionary, he was not an enemy of anyone. He had a message no one expected: love, peace, forgiveness. And it applied to everyone.
In the final analysis of Luke, the Jesus he describes is the one closest to the way I picture him.
One of the most astonishing things to me has always been talking to people who disregard the importance of the birth of Jesus, say it all was exaggerated, really means nothing or they just seem not to care and sometimes even question if he existed at all.
My impulse is to always say, my gosh, just consider the impact one man has had on the world. Regardless of anyone’s religion or background or education or philosophical bent or intelligence, recognizing and studying the birth and life of Jesus and the power of his teachings should be an essential element to their understanding of the world and of themselves.
Luke clearly recognized he was living in a remarkably historic time, a time when the world had just experienced the most astounding presence humans had ever seen. He devoted much of his life to recording what happened, and to do it in a way that, as he said, provided the “certainty” of what had been taught about Jesus.
It’s truth that counts.
And without that truth and certainty, we would not be celebrating Christmas.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
