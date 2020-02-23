There was an incredible event on the Daily Telegraph Facebook page last week. For a moment — a mere day, really — there was no snark, no gripes, no political discourse, insults or anger.
Instead, there was a shared thread of love — love of one’s pets, to be more specific.
For the third year in a row, the Daily Telegraph has requested that readers post photos of their beloved cats, dogs, goats, snakes, horses and more on our social media page. At the end of the day, we post multiple slideshows of all the animals on our website.
A small selection of the photos are also featured on our front page of the newspaper the next day.
•••
This tradition began three years ago when, during some early-morning social media surfing, I learned of the Feb. 20 holiday — Love Your Pet Day.
We enjoy interacting with readers, so, on a whim, I posted a picture and asked readers to share their photos on our Facebook page. My hope was to get 20 or 30 pics. I was overwhelmed when we received more than 100.
The next year we again asked for reader submissions and, once again, people responded. Hundreds of photos were received and compiled into multiple slideshows.
•••
As the 2020 calendar flipped to February, I wasn’t sure how this year’s Love Your Pet Day would go.
After all, our Facebook page, featuring links to a hodgepodge of political stories, seems to be ground zero for presidential, congressional, state and hometown voter anger.
Love him or hate him, Trump is a polarizing force — and readers are not quiet when it comes to voicing their opinions, whether pro or con.
The same holds true for state and local candidates.
It would seem that we are now a distinctly blue and red nation, with few hints of purple shading the electorate.
•••
It was a pleasant surprise Thursday morning to see a host of pet photos being posted to our page.
Some readers shared a name and picture only; others provided a heartwarming backstory. I read many posts about beloved pets, as well as emotional tales of rescues and adoptions.
The variety of photos posted was also noteworthy.
In addition to the many dogs and cats, there was a gecko, goats, gerbil, snake and deer.
Oh, and we cannot forget the beautiful chicken, Sadie, adorned in a stunning crystal necklace.
It was clear throughout the day that everyone in our newsroom enjoyed checking out the parade of pet pics.
Our hope was that readers were enjoying it, too.
•••
Months before a primary and general elections, anger is an easy emotion.
Many feel passionately about their candidates and, in the realm of human nature, feel the need to tout their virtues while defending them against insults.
Who is supporting the better man or woman?
One only needs to look to Facebook or Twitter to find hundreds of opinions that criss-cross the political, social, economic and cultural scale.
It is at this point that I become decidedly old-fashioned.
I miss the days when political discussions had a certain place and time. At our house, it was at the breakfast table with a copy of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and the dinner table as the national nightly news played in the background. Candidates and parties would be discussed in rousing debates that were, amazingly, anger and insult-free.
Of course, after the conversation went on for a while, Mom would shush us all into silence before passing out dessert plates.
Politics would then be put to bed as we went on with our evening.
•••
Our day ended Thursday with several hundred pet photos posted to our Facebook page and not even one sharp word, criticism or political jab. Four slideshows were placed on our website, and several adorable dogs and kitties graced our front page the next day.
It was, indeed, a moment when a love of animals transcended political and presidential hatred.
In my book, it was a good day.
No, make that a great one — one that can provide a lesson to all.
The next time a political disagreement morphs into a fiery argument, stop and ask the opponent if he or she has a dog or cat.
And then, ask to see a picture.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.