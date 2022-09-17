“You could make $100,000 a year, and it would go up from there,” said a good friend who offered me a job many years ago. The job was as a car salesman and I had to agree when he said, “You know just about everybody in town and you know how to talk to people. It would be perfect for you and it’s yours if you want it.”
My banker thought I should want it but I said no. Why? Simple really, and I answered, “Yes, I know I could do it but if I started to work at 8 in the morning and worked until 8 at night and sometimes worked on Saturdays, too, I am not sure if I would ever have any time to spend it all.”
He laughed, told me I had a point and we stayed friends. I was able to buy a few more cars and his businesses prospered. Never again did we talk about a full-time job.
That reminds me of two varying stories. One of them was on a film strip in the Tazewell High School library entitled, “Do We Live or Do We Exist?” Those old enough to remember the time when film strips were exciting and those days when someone rolled in a 16mm film projector to show a movie of some sort will get the picture (no pun intended) of just how long that has been.
It came along at a time when I was still young enough to want to get out there and do some living with the opportunity to come back to the mountains and hide from the big world most of the time. As a teacher — which is a position and not a job for yours truly — the chance to at least blink at the bright lights and then come back to tell my students on Pine Street and over in the Cove or maybe from all the way down in Amonate about the possibilities was a wonderful combination with the realization that what might have been was not as good as what actually was. For me, anyway.
Another story, I believe entitled “Are You Alive?” in a magazine published in 1922 (amazing how fast a century zips along!) had some of the same challenging ideas.
Now, the idea that people in New York or Paris or some such place know much better how to live than, say, the folks who live in Montcalm is popular with the jet set. With all due respect, I disagree. The life worth living can be found anywhere and if a person loves the view from the creek down in Duhring, then it will not get any better than that.
On good authority from a prominent citizen — now deceased — comes the opinion of no less a mighty Bluefielder than the late Hugh I. Shott, Jr., not only the publisher of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph but arguably the most influential businessman in West Virginia south of Charleston and maybe north of most of it.
At any rate, Mr. Shott was said to have been asked, “Why don’t you move to Paris? You are a success and you could live anywhere in the world you wanted to.” I was told that without batting an eye, Mr. Shott replied, “If I moved to Paris I would be just another American on the boulevard but here in town I am somebody!”
Good for him. It is not all bad being somebody in the neighborhood. There is more than a little pride when someone says they knew your parents and tells you what a good worker your father was deep down in those coal mines. It makes a fellow feel good when a friend points out that your mother was a wonderful cook.
Yes, living is something your reporter has enjoyed and hopes to continue doing so for a long time right here in Four Seasons Country. The living has come through opportunity and whenever it knocked at just the right time, you-know-who was quick to answer the door.
Oh, there was never that much money involved. School teachers do not enter the profession to get rich, that’s for sure. Still, no amount of cash quite equals the satisfaction of having a group of children for company over long periods of time and being able to help them grow into adults who will charge out into life and improve it.
Excitement, you say? Is that what makes life worth living? Being in press boxes from Texas to Michigan and nearly everywhere in between all the while still having that delightful classroom to go back to is priceless. Being able to talk about children on the field or the court as grandparents listen in and friends really and truly enjoy the words about “their” team coming from you over the radio is really living, my friends. Getting the weekly tingle in the ends of fingers every time a column has to be written is worth and then having readers say the words made them feel better and they are glad you wrote something positive is worth all the gold in California or anywhere else.
Living in the shadow of our mountains, feeling the coolness in the valleys when summer disappears into the golden leaves of fall, hearing familiar voices beside you or in the treasured vault of memory … only in Four Seasons Country can so many of us find, with no price tag attached, that delightful meaning of life.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
