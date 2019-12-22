Little Jimmie's new home: Gift bags, good cheer and a spirit of camaraderie

The sound of Christmas carols fills the air at the Bluefield State College Student Union Center. Local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller are welcoming the season with songs reminiscent of holiday magic.
And on this evening, it is indeed magical.
Children joyfully sing and dance while parents and family members watch from the audience.
Christmas is approaching.
•••
Downstairs, volunteers pack the game room area while carefully navigating around hundreds of bags packed with toys, treats, gloves, toboggans, books and more. Many of the large red bags are almost bursting with gifts.
It is an incredible sight.
For 10 years I have been blessed to be a part of the Community Christmas Tree family. And each year during the party, I take a moment to marvel at the logistics of the operation.
Hundreds of volunteers register the children for the event, shop for their gifts and assist with preparation for the party.
On the night of the big celebration even more gather to perform various roles that ensure the kids have a special party complete with a bag full of gifts.
It’s a tradition the Daily Telegraph has continued for 102 years, and one made possible by thousands of dollars in donations given by individuals in the community and across the nation.
Pretty amazing, isn’t it?
•••
After several decades hosting the party at the Herb Simms Youth Center, “Little Jimmie” — as the program is known by many — has a new home.
We needed a new location. Bluefield State welcomed us with open arms.
Meandering through the building, I am impressed by our new party site. The space is open, bright and inviting.
It’s also very nice to see the children on a college campus surrounded by signs, images and icons indicative of higher education.
Maybe this visit will serve as inspiration for the future.
•••
As the party prepares to get underway, Sales Manager Jess Goins and advertising reps Tressa, Ashley and Felicia are handing out tickets and assisting partygoers. Wearing festive Christmas accessories, they appear as a team of Santa’s elves — and they have worked as such in the preceding days. From last-minute shopping to bag prep the day before, they have taken care of tasks large and small with big smiles and Christmas cheer.
Walking down the steps, I see members of the East River Street Rods directing traffic at the front door. Jack Necessary and his guys have been tireless volunteers filling numerous roles for many years.
Back in the game room, on-site coordinator Cameron Cole and volunteer Debra Halsey-Hunter are giving a last-minute look at the flow of traffic around the bags. They provide suggestions that are quickly implemented.
Deb is a steadfast volunteer who tackles many duties, but I would attest that party prep is her specialty. And Cameron, one might say, was born into his role.
Cameron, his dad Charlie, brother Chaz, and other family members have been volunteering with the program long before I became editor.
In the past decade, I have watched the young men grow from helpers to coordinators — and it is comforting to know generations of young volunteers will be guiding “Little Jimmie” into the future.
While continuing to ready for gift distribution, Bill pops downstairs with Eddie Fortune to finalize one last party detail. Eddie is at the event to portray a special holiday icon. We quickly find a room where he can change his attire, and a back stairway through which he can make an entrance.
Minutes later, when Deloris French arrives at Gift Bag Central, greetings fill the air. Deloris is, I believe, our longest-serving volunteer and the mom of our entire group.
Before the children and parents arrive downstairs to pick up gifts, final preparations are given.
Heads then bow as another long-time volunteer, Allison Scruggs, leads us in prayer. Deloris provides more words of inspiration, speaking in part to the youths in the room, before partygoers begin to arrive to eagerly pick up their gifts.
•••
Like Deloris, I, too, am inspired by the student volunteers. The majority are athletes — basketball and football players — at Bluefield High School. Coaches Buster Large, Freddie Simon and Anthony “Big Tony” Webster are also in attendance.
I am awed by the motivation, manners and exuberance of the teens. They distribute gifts with smiles, carry bags to cars for overloaded moms and handle every task given with positivity and cheer. It is a testament to their home, school and athletic families.
While chatting with Buster, I learn that football player Sean Martin has had 31 Division I scholarship offers. I am suitably impressed, but even more so when I turn and see him behind me handing out gifts with his fellow teammates.
Some time later I have a chance to greet Coach Webster. I speak no words about the absence in the room, but I hope the hug conveys the message.
Lil’ Tony may not have been there in presence, but his spirit most certainly filled the room.
•••
Two hours or so after the doors officially opened, the Bluefield State Student Union Building is virtually empty.
As Daily Telegraph News Clerk and party organizer extraordinaire Ginger Boyles gathers a few leftover items for transport back to storage at the newspaper office, Publisher Randy Mooney and I review the event.
The party was an overwhelming success. Now, on to next year.
Exiting to the parking lot, I give one last look back at the impressive Student Union building.
There really is no place like home. And Little Jimmie has a new one.
