Littering is often the result of sheer laziness and bad attitudes

When I go hiking around Glenwood Park, I like to take one of those plastic shopping bags with me so I can collect any trash I see along the way. I start at the park’s entrance off New Hope Road and usually fill up the bag before I reach the trash cans and recycling bin near the 4-H Camp. Pop cans, assorted plastic bottles and candy wrappers are part of the usual haul.
Well, last week I went out for a hike and filled up a bag almost immediately. I found the usual litter plus some leftover fishing line that birds and animals could get tangled up in. Frankly, I was pretty disgusted. Glenwood isn’t the only public place with a litter problem. I’ve seen it everywhere. Only a couple of days ago, I saw several pop bottles left next to a public building’s door.
I shared my disgust again when I cruised my Facebook page and saw a post featuring a photo of a picnic table surrounded by litter.
Everyone was venting their frustration over the state’s littering problem. Like the other commentators, I can’t understand why so many folks think littering is acceptable. I can testify that you don’t see this littering – and dumping – mindset everywhere.
For instance, my nephew A.J. attended Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. and his brother, Alex, is still there. Naturally, I went to A.J.’s graduation with the rest of my family. It was my first time in Boone, and I was blown away by what I saw.
I take that back. I was blown away by what I didn’t see. Other people did most of the driving while I was in Boone, so I had a chance to look around. We passed along a local stream and I didn’t see one piece of trash.
Not one discarded tire. No pieces of furniture. No washing machines or other dumped appliances.
A.J. told me about the local mindset regarding littering. To illustrate his point, he recalled a beer party some of the locals had along a stream. They drank, had a good time, and dropped their cans and bottles as they emptied them. It sounded like a typical night at West Virginia’s remote and not so remote locations.
Then the story had a twist. When the party was over, the partygoers got out a trash bag or two and gathered up all their litter before leaving the scene. The site was cleaned up in a couple or so minutes.
“That’s just what you do around here,” A.J. said about the local attitude.
Here in southern West Virginia, many people have the attitude that dumping and littering is OK. Years ago before the advent of regular garbage collection and county landfills, households would dig a pit then burn and/or bury their trash.
When more public trash disposal became available, there were people who continued their old practices because they saw no reason to change or they didn’t want to haul their trash to a collection point or pay the associated taxes or fees.
I still see trash along the roads and illegal dumps. A lot is being done to clean up those dumps and discourage dumping by holding violators responsible. Fees at the Mercer County landfill are pretty low, and there are free days for dumping there. Unfortunately, there is still illegal dumping being done by people who either don’t want to pay the fee or avoid what they see as an inconvenience.
Littering often happens from sheer laziness. Drink bottles, cans and food wrappers that are literally light as a feather are too heavy to carry to a trash can that’s maybe 50 feet away or less. And there are times when I see a weird sort of anti-authority attitude.
Litterers have a lazy “nobody tells me what to do” attitude and feel they shouldn’t have to spend 10 seconds cleaning up after themselves.
I’ll keep picking up trash during my hikes so I’ll feel like I’m not contributing to the problem.
We can all contribute to preserving our scenic beauty by actually using trash cans and disposing of garbage properly. It would be great if some day visitors drive along our roads and notice a lack of trash. The scene would be even better if they can’t see any tires in our streams or piled up along our trails.
That day won’t come until we change of lot of attitudes and pass them on to the next generation.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
