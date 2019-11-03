Life, legacy come into focus on the stone-cold floor of a mausoleum

Sitting on the cold, marble floor I stare at the inscriptions across the hallway. It’s hard to believe multiple generations of a family have been condensed to rows of crypts in a chilly mausoleum.
I recall my grandfather’s wisecracks when my grandmother first expressed the desire to spend her eternal afterlife in a vault instead of a grave. My grandfather joked that she wouldn’t know where she was at. My grandmother didn’t appreciate his humor.
She didn’t want to be “put in the ground.” My grandfather, still madly in love with his bride after 60 years, kowtowed to her wishes. He purchased vaults at the mausoleum. There they would be together for eternity.
•••
My heels click on marble floors as I walk through the rows of dearly departed. Scanning from left to right, I see the names of friends, neighbors, great-uncles and aunts. Taking a deep breath, I note how the air is sterile. The atmosphere cold.
Reaching my family’s spot my eyes immediately dart to the flowers adorning the metal vases. Are they appropriate for the season? Are they in-line with the arrangements around them?
Perhaps one shouldn’t try to keep up with the Joneses after death, but my family believed in honoring the departed. And that meant making sure final resting places were kept up with bouquets and appropriate holiday displays.
•••
I was a youngster when I first followed Mom through the cemetery on a weekend many years ago. I wasn’t sure where we were going, or what we were doing, but the look on Mom’s face didn’t invite questions.
My grandmother, enduring health problems even in those early days, gave instructions from the car. She was directing us to the graves of our ancestors, where we would lay flowers, say a prayer and honor their memories.
As a child, the cold headstones made me pause. I tried to reconcile the names etched on the marble to faces in sepia-toned photographs. Even then I wondered about the personalities of my great-great-grandfathers and great-great-grandmothers. Were they jokesters or the serious type? Did they like to garden or pen stories in their spare time?
Did they, too, share the family’s infamous sweet tooth?
•••
I realize I don’t like the typeface on the bronze plaques. It’s a petty complaint, but, as an editor, fonts are important. As the chill of the mausoleum floor soaks through my boot-cut jeans, I think of a dozen different fonts that would be more appropriate on the metal markers.
Then I think of my family’s response to the moment.
My father would be telling me to go to management with my complaint. With the literal and figurative personality of a redhead, he was always ready to fight a good fight.
Mom was much more demure. America’s sweetheart. And in a moment such as this she would tell me to take the high road, and bite my tongue instead of complain.
My grandfather would have provided words of wisdom. He would not have told me what to say, or what to do. Instead, he would have shared stories from his life’s adventures in the hopes I would learn from them.
My grandmother, saucy woman that she was at age 80-plus, would have told me to forget about silly things like fonts and focus on important matters — like getting my roots done.
•••
I was very young when I learned of the custom of bringing food during times of grief. Mom or Granny would read an obituary in the Daily Telegraph, or hear about a death from a friend, and immediately head to the kitchen to start cooking or baking.
They each had their specialties — a custom, I learned, that was required of Appalachian women. Even those who did not cook — or chose not to cook — should have one dish they could make that was appropriate for delivery before or after a wake.
Mom was a great baker, and she could whip up a variety of cakes at a moment’s notice. My grandmother was more of a savory chef; her fried chicken was legendary. As a child, I was never comfortable in the kitchen but, in later years, I did make sure to master a couple of desserts.
•••
Here in the heart of Appalachia, the death of a loved one is a solemn part of our culture. We gather round when a family member is lost. We attend visitations for our friends.
We bow our heads on the side of the road when a funeral procession passes by — even if we don’t know the departed.
In Appalachia, we respect life — and death. Our eyes well with tears when the strains of “Amazing Grace” fills the air at funerals. We realize the impact that death has on those who are still alive. And we strive to comfort them.
•••
In the chilly air of the mausoleum I realize I can learn to live with the ugly typeface.
Standing up, I cross the hallway and fluff the flowers. Perhaps it’s time to update the arrangements. My family members’ resting place should always look its best.
Exiting the mausoleum, my heel-clicks again echo off the floor.
This legacy is now mine.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
