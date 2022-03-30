Understanding Ukraine’s 700-hundred-year struggle for independence is vital to understanding the current armed conflict in Ukraine.
Ukraine has had trouble remaining free of foreign rule since the Middle Ages. The Mongol conquest in the 13th century ended Kievan independence. Ruled by Lithuania in the 14th century and Poland in the 16th century, Ukraine fell under Russian rule in the 18th century.
Ukraine declared its independence from Russia twice in the 20th century. The independence-seeking Ukrainian National Republic was established in 1917, energized by the fall of the Czarist government in Russia following Germany’s defeat of Russia in World War 1. In 1918, after the 1917 Russian Revolution, Ukraine declared its independence from the newly established Soviet Russian government. Its independence ended quickly, as Soviet Russia reconquered it in 1919 with Ukraine fighting the same overwhelming odds it is fighting today. In 1941, Nazi Germany invaded and conquered Ukrainian territory. Ukraine was retaken by Russia in 1944. In 1991, Ukraine once again declared its independence from Soviet Russia, this time successfully, as the Soviet Russian government in Moscow had collapsed, that collapse throwing Russia into chaos.
Ukraine’s recent independence has been a rocky road, as it has struggled both politically and economically remaining dependent on Russia for its oil, gas and loans. Russian president Putin used Ukrainian dependence on Russia’s shipments of oil and gas to insure Kiev government’s submission to his wishes. Adding to Ukraine’s woes, its post-Soviet government was troubled, widely reputed to be corrupt, as was Ukraine’s economic life.
A revolution in Kiev in 2014 overthrew that government, so corrupt and so supine to Russia. Putin then ordered the 2014 attack on Ukraine, invading the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula, militarily occupying it and putting Crimea under Russian rule again, while putting the fear of Russia in Ukraine’s new leadership. A limited seven-year war in eastern Ukraine has been underway ever since, only recently widening into a full-scale war. Eastern Ukraine is populated by Russians, which complicated Ukraine’s defense of that region.
With Ukraine perennially running into so much trouble gaining and maintaining its independence, why does the United States support Ukrainian independence? Because of the longtime American fear of, and rivalry with, Russia. In 2008, perhaps unwisely, the United States prodded NATO, the North Atlantic military alliance, to invite Ukraine to become a NATO member. The U.S. tried to pry Ukraine from Putin’s influence and to support Ukraine’s ability to stand up to Russia’s overwhelming military and economic pressure. Likewise, America’s ally, the European Union, undertook to draw Ukraine into Europe’s economic life, promoting Ukraine’s economic independence from Russia.
A tug of war over Ukraine’s allegiance grew between the West and Putin, setting the stage for the current expansion of the Ukrainian War. Without Western economic and military aid, Ukraine has no hope of maintaining its independence from Russia. It would be defeated this year, as it was in 1919 (Russia dwarfs Ukraine in population, territory, and military weaponry).
Is the U.S. wise to be drawn into Ukraine’s troubles, in what is, in part, a Ukrainian political civil war? As the U.S. learned in what was in essence an Afghan civil war between between the Taliban and anti-Taliban factions, these types of intrastate conflict can entail enormous costs. In Afghanistan, the U.S. aided the anti-Taliban faction, which lost. Unfortunately, once again in Ukraine, the U.S. is aiding the weaker side. A realpolitik or realistic perspective would urge caution on the part of the United States in aiding Ukraine, while a principled political perspective, supporting democracy against autocracy, would eschew caution in favor of support of Zelensky and of Ukraine’s struggle for independence. Zelensky is right to say to Congress that Russia is a danger to those around it. Putin values power above everything and his foreign policy is becoming more hostile and unpredictable. He is a global troublemaker. Given this short history of Ukraine’s independence, which American perspective do you support, a realist approach or an idealistic, emotional guide to U.S. decision making concerning Ukraine’s struggles?
Dennis Yena, a retired political science instructor at Bluefield University and Bluefield State College, is from Bluefield.
