A selection of content from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the Russian attack on the Ukrainian nuclear power plant briefly triggering world-wide alarm:
• This is absolutely a disaster. Step by step they are figuring out a way to ruin America and the rest of the world for that matter. Their is nothing wrong with peace — Nicole S.
• Since we have a weakling in the White House now expect it to only get worse. On the brink of a world war and the idiot Democrats are still going after Trump. Wish we had him back! — George M.
• We keep hearing that Putin is a smart man. Don’t you think a smart man would count the cost of one’s actions. I say put a fork in him he is done — Woodrow B.
On a story about gas soaring to $4.17 per gallon, the highest ever for regular unleaded:
• Wonder where all the Biden supporters are? This is not only because of a war. Prices were going up before — Lisa D.
• The president doesn’t set the price of gas. Worldwide events set this complex market’s rates. Recently we had a price crash that reduced capacity and a surge in demand, plus now there’s a war involving a significant supplier — Lee S.
• Make no mistake The president has a very strong influence on prices and supply from foreign countries especially non allies and especially when these idiot climate change Democrats want to close all domestic reserves making us more dependent on enemy countries — George M.
On a story about the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department investigating a reported kidnapping:
• I wear a 9mm on my side and everyone should — Delta F.
On a story about gasoline prices soaring in both Virginias:
• Virginia highest state ever — Barb T.
• I wish our average gas price was that cheap. $4.39 yesterday. There is some price gouging going on — Jill K.
• Still cheaper on the Virginia side — Donald Z.
• There is a one-word relief a coming and that word is November! — Larry T.
• Thanks Biden supporters! — Steven T.
On a story about President Joe Biden deciding to ban Russian oil imports:
• Notice that Washington Republicans are in support of this and have been urging him to do this, but will they support him when he is criticized for high gas prices? — Bill S.
• Yep, and the only reason he agreed to issue the ban is because just about all the U.S. oil companies have stated they will no longer accept Russian oil in their refineries! — Larry T.
• Let’s hurt the middle class a little bit more! — Brian C.
• Open the pipeline dumbbell! The way our government is handling everything is a crime against the American people — Dotti E.
On a story about President Joe Biden warning Americans they will pay more at the pump in the days ahead:
• Didn’t anyone besides me hear we have more oil than anyone. We are also still exporting oil. If everyone that could would stay home one day a week the demand would go away down — Dena M
• Drill baby drill. We can expand all forms of energy, oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, coal, nuclear, wind, solar, etc. We should have a comprehensive strategy — Joel S.
• It’s been going up steadily even before Russia invaded Ukraine — Richard G.
• Washington don’t scrape from day to day so why be in any type of hurry to bring relief to us that do — Angel T.
On a story about the Mercer County Commission tabling discussion on a medical marijuana dispensary location:
• Typical, kicking the can down the road, too afraid to make a decision — Grat S.
• It sounds like y’all need younger, more open minded Board of Health members. Do they want even more people addicted to pain pills in the area? — Chrissy C.
• If a business meets state requirements, how can the county stop it from opening? — Bill S.
• Maybe we should get new members that will actually show up and do their job — Billy W.
