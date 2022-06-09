Letter to the editor

For a long time I was one of those women of suspect, the unmarried mother. It was hard, grueling sometimes but almost always quite satisfying. During that time (because I married more than once and even had a baby in-between marriages...gasp!) I would just glibly tell the nosey people in my orbit that David Bowie was the father of my children. A joke naturally as he was married to that supermodel Iman until his too early death. I think I loved his soul like you know a true groupie should and would.
How did I miss his international hit (with almost no play in America) “I’m Afraid of Americans” ? Somehow I did. Did you know that the south horn of Africa has someone die every 48 seconds from starvation? If you want to get all churchy (commandments) about it, number one is to love God with everything you have. Number two is to love your neighbor, your enemy, your anyone that crosses your path is your neighbor. So pray Hard Americans, pray real hard for all this hate stuff to go away. Charity starts at home so be nice to your spouse and your kiddos and the cranky old man next door. God Said So. And the father of my children would be so pleased wherever he is in his astral wanderings.
Patty Peebles, Bluefield
