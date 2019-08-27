With Congress on recess this month, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and her colleagues in Congress are surely hearing from constituents about the need to revitalize the U.S. highway system, but lawmakers must not lose sight of the other essential infrastructure critical to the Mountain State and U.S. economies. This includes broadband Internet and pipelines critical to U.S. energy independence, and it especially includes a freight railroad sector with a major footprint in West Virginia.
Each day, 11 freight railroad companies move through West Virginia. Industry data shows that there are some 2,100 railroad employees in West Virginia, earning an average total compensation package of more than $125,000. There is also a considerable supplier sector which collectively account for nearly 4,000 quality careers within the state.
All the while, these freight railroads, which in West Virginia includes carriers such as CSX and Norfolk Southern, provide an indispensable transportation mode for some of the state’s most critical sectors, including coal producers, farmers and retail outlets.
Unfortunately, potential changes in federal policy by an entity known as the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB) threatens this reality, particularly private investment totaling more than $685 billion by railroads to run their networks. It’s a real lesson in all that is wrong with Washington, D.C.: Well-heeled interests — huge U.S. corporations — can control policy debates with their money.
Leadership is needed from Sen. Capito and others with jurisdiction over the STB to halt regulatory actions that would treat private railroads more like public utilities.
The reason for opposing utility-style regulations for railroads is simple: running a railroad is expensive, with most all costs borne by private industry, and limiting the ability to earn reasonable revenues would limit dollars put into the system. That would leave rail customers and U.S. consumers holding the bag. Analysis shows that consumers enjoy some $10 billion in such benefits and savings.
“Re-regulating railroads is a pretty shortsighted idea,” says David Lieving, president and chief executive officer of the Huntington Area Development Council. “If railroads can’t earn enough money to be able to make the massive investments it takes to keep up track, add new capacity, maintain locomotives and install new technology, everyone who depends on rail will suffer.”
Indeed, history unequivocally shows this to be true, as the industry was left for dead in 1980, only revived when such economic regulations were removed.
While Congress provides a clear statute to the STB — rate regulation in uncompetitive markets, review of mergers and oversight of rate disputes — these rail regulators want to do “more,” independent of market conditions.
Most worrisome and threatening to fundamental American economic values is the possibility that the STB could cap rates that railroads charge customers after they deem that the railroad has earned an “adequate” amount of money in a given year. As famed economic commentator Steve Forbes said, “It is a fundamentally anti-capitalist scheme antithetical to U.S. economic doctrine.”
At the same time, the STB is entertaining a measure that would force railroads to let their competitors operate on their infrastructure at government-set rates. Aside from being a striking government overreach, this proposal skews the market for railroad transportation by playing favorites, ultimately hurting both as well consumers. And like the rate caps, it would be an abandonment of core American values in favor of a long-since discredited centrally planned approached.
Before it gets to this place at the STB, we should hope that leaders in Congress reject the call for further government interference in this the overlooked yet critical rail sector. Unlike expensive efforts to revitalize highways, the solution is easy: leave this current system in place.
Matthew Kandrach is president of CASE, Consumer Action for a Strong Economy, a free-market-oriented consumer advocacy organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.