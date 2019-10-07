Lasting love goes far beyond the initial thrill of infatuation

“Put your sweet lips a little closer to the phone, let’s pretend that we’re together, all alone…”
Well, I wonder how many millennials know that song.
But if they hear it, chances are, they will want to hear it again.
Especially if they are going through a love heartbreak.
I remember being with Aunt Ebb many times when she listened to that song, singing along with it.
Okay, it kind of ruined it for me since she could not, as they say, carry a tune in a bucket. And as anyone knows who has ever listened to him sing, Jim Reeves, the singer of “He’ll Have To Go,” had a smooth, golden voice.
But the song brings back memories for me too, because when I was old enough to hang out at beer joints, it was my favorite “crying in my beer” tune. Always seemed to hit the spot.
Yep. That scenario of a heartbroken country boy sitting alone on a bar stool, slumped over a beer, crying and listening to “He’ll Have To Go” was not at all unusual.
Or the song may have been Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonely I Could Cry,” along with several possibilities.
Okay, I don’t recall seeing anyone literally cry into their beer. But I am sure it happened.
Most of the time, though, it was a matter of other guys upset about something and trying to drown their sorrows. Inevitably, of course, at some point during the evening they wanted to talk about their woes.
I was always a good listener, so I heard countless stories of gloom and doom.
Guys may be upset about a bad deal on a car or a tractor broken down and other things. Not many songs related to that, though. Most songs were geared primarily toward love, both the joy and the heartbreak, as they continue to be today.
Girlfriend dump you for another man? Yes, plenty of music to listen to.
You sense she may have lost interest in you? Oh my gosh, listen to the Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling,” which, by the way, at one time was the most requested song played on the radio. We are all in the same boat, so those songs have very wide appeal.
Most of us have been in a situation, especially when we were young, where someone we were infatuated with really preferred someone else.
Not a good feeling.
And that is primarily what “He’ll Have To Go” is about.
I use the term “infatuation” because that is the initial stage of love that has the most immediate emotional impact.
As we learn, usually the hard way, a more lasting love goes far beyond that and grows and matures into deeper connections. Or at least it should.
But that often doesn’t happen either, so many songs are available for this love lost too.
Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” relates to a more mature love that did not last and leaves us wondering why – why we ever loved the person in the first place, and why we still do.
Then we have the ultimate love that stayed forever for one person, but left for the other: George Jones hit that emotional nail on the head with “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”
Although my musical tastes went more in the direction of rock and roll over the years, those country classics will always be some of my favorites.
They were simple yet profound, and from the heart.
We have no explanation for why we may love someone in particular. Yes, it can seem crazy. A mystery.
But it’s real, and it can hurt.
My parents were divorced when I was young and in hindsight, as is usually the case, I know it was for the best.
No one wants to see that and there is always a tough transition. But that transition is temporary. Living with the detrimental impact of an unhappy, dysfunctional marriage is long-lasting.
That being said, my mother really did love my father.
She always did.
Never stopped.
Crazy.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
