A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signing an executive order requiring 100 percent clean energy in the Commonwealth by 2050:
• Looks like we need to take notes. Good stuff Virginia! — Brandon W.
• Guarantee that all the job associated with this will be in eastern Virginia. Norfolk, Alexandria, Richmond. Those areas. Western Virginia will be left for the wolves — Ashton S.
• It’s easy to sign your name on a piece of paper. The Earth’s climate will change as always. Over population of the planet is the problem. More damage to the earth will result from all the stuff you are about to do. We are just one country. The rest of the world needs to practice birth control like we have done. Population soon to double again, then again — Dena M.
• How many jobs is he getting rid of in the process. Until foreign countries clean there mess up the little the U.S. does will not have any effect on the climate, just eliminate jobs — Peggy H.
• Same arguments made against this by the people still in the pockets of the extraction industries. Same arguments were probably made by the whaling industry when the country was switching from whale oil to kerosene for lamps. — Bill S.
On a story about a public hearing for a proposed U-Haul facility at the old Kmart in Bluefield:
• We need something (that is) gonna benefit (the) community. Better stores to shop in or something for these children to do to keep them out of mischief — Jillian E.
• Yes we do need something in that building! There are tons of empty buildings so what’s the fuss! There’s the old Kroger building, the complete plaza is empty and remodeled in Brushfork, there’s tons of empty buildings downtown! So if we need to have a trampoline facility or a arcade! Let’s push to have one of these other buildings looked at! Don’t fuss about empty buildings because Bluefield has a ton of them! Be grateful for what is coming and what we do have! — Melayne M.
• Why don’t they bring in a Target or TJ Maxx. I get tired of having to go out of town to shop because there is hardly any place to go here besides the mall and they have had the same old stores forever — Judy W.
• Oh sure having a public meeting at 8 a.m. How many people will show up? That’s the question if they can get off from the job or if their employers will allow them to come in late? Why not give the public some upfront information about what revenue U-haul will commit or confirm to Bluefield first? Will this move centralize the other U-Haul contractors in Mercer County into one location thereby impacting their businesses? — Clarence L.
On a story about the Last Fountain closing in Bluefield, Va., after 85 years of operation:
• This was one of my favorite places when I lived there. This is heartbreaking. When is the last day? I live away from Bluefield now but would like to travel for one last meal at the Last Fountain — Jeri E.
• I patronized this Fountain for 60 years. If prices have tripled, well worth the price. If you haven’t tried their sandwiches, you need to try in next two weeks. Hope things change so they will stay open — Jeanne M.
On a story about the school systems in Mercer and McDowell counties falling below state school standings:
• I would suggest year round school. The kids would not have brain drain from a long summer break. They have more frequent breaks during the school year. My granddaughter attends one and the scores are higher and both parents and teachers are in favor of the program — Donna M.
• Under-resourced, understaffed and underfunded W.Va. teachers and students deserve better! Less money for office decorations and more for teaching aides, teachers and supplies. Little Mountaineers 1st! No. 1 priority. I support W.Va. teachers and students 100 percent! God help our little Mountaineers — Anita Y.
• Quit basing one test on how well the students are achieving. Some kids do not test well. I’m sure some areas need improvement but that is with everything and everywhere you go. Not everything can be blamed on the teachers or Debbie Akers — Staci H.
• How is this possible in Mercer where the money spent supposedly for educating our children is so high? Guess money is not the issue! — Sandy G.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.