It was called “doubling back.” After more than 60 years, in my mind’s eye the scene is as vivid as if it were only yesterday. First came the phone call. Unlike today, unlike this house which has several phones as well as the Internet, the call did not come to us. We had no telephone. That would not come for a few years, after we had moved to another house and the company had issued a couple of modest pay raises.
No, the phone rang at the house of a neighbor, our friends Joe and Grace. She, that is, Grace, walked over to our back step and announced that somebody from the company store office over in Munson, West Virginia had called and there had been a problem inside the mine. No, nobody was hurt – which was always the first thing on everyone’s mind when anything unscheduled happened at a coal mine.
Fear was a big part of being in a coal mining family. The men themselves probably had it but they almost never said anything. It was the women – the wives like my mother and our neighbor, Grace – those women who kept the house in order, who cooked the meals and fixed the fires in the coal stoves and did almost all of it wearing dresses, who did the worrying.
Those women loved their husbands but their fear was based on more than simple worry. Many of them had no job outside the home and if, heaven forbid, their breadwinner got “laid up,” which meant getting hurt, then the money dried up fairly quickly. In those days in the mid- to early-1950s, that paycheck was crucial. In the baby boomer generation, so called, thousands of young couples were starting out from coast to coast at the same time.
Houses were built but being paid for on installments. Cars were bought but on monthly payment plans. Groceries were purchased but often on “the ticket” at the store where it was on payday that the actual bill was made right. It was living on the edge of a dollar. As long as everything went well and nobody missed work, things went fairly well.
My parents were no different. A four-room cinderblock house held the beginning of our family. Built by John Williams and owned by him, as well, it was the rent that kept a roof over our heads. From Kammer Furniture in Bluefield the furniture was purchased with the promise to pay on schedule.
Daddy had gotten a two-door Ford Customline from Emory Kilgore over in Tazewell and it was one of his proudest days. It was a modest car but in those times of hard-to-get vehicles when a buyer often had to order what he wanted and then wait for it to come in after anxious days or maybe weeks. In fact, when that car did finally arrive, it was one of just two vehicles sold that month.
And so the bills came to $242 per month in a time when wages were roughly $17 a day, before taxes. In the mid-50s, those daily rates could be deceiving when coal was mined based upon orders and many times the men got two or three days a week at most. That total monthly bill kept many workers awake at night, hoping and praying some steel mill somewhere would need a big order and the next shift would report to work on time.
It was more than often than many would like to remember how close those checks came to being short of the total. Women thought only of cooking the meals with no chance of eating out. Rifles and shotguns were used to put meat on the tables and fishing rods the same. Deer were seldom seen anywhere because they were in someone’s freezer until time for dinner. It was simply a way of life for most country coal mining folks. Nearly everyone had a garden and canning vegetables was a regular routine to prepare for winter.
Yes, sounds like unexpected phone calls were unsettling. Sometimes the eerie, lonesome wail of the ambulance coming up the Valley from Pocahontas stopped many in mid-stride. It was Barnes Shumate, a man whose driving skills were legendary. Yet, all too often his black Cadillac was racing toward Jenkinjones or Bishop or Gary. Blood ran cold in our veins for a time when we heard that sound.
Yet, on this day, it was a call that a problem inside the mine had raised the need for extra men on second shift. Daddy and the miners in his group were offered another 8 hours with time-and-a-half pay. It meant working 16 straight hours underground as they took a double shift back in the mine. Mom fixed another lunch and we took it over to U.S. Steel No. 14 where the men waited outside the lamp house for their food.
Weary, covered with coal dust, they all smiled when their own dinners were brought over. We had a quick reunion, relieved the news was good.
Everyone was safe and those bills would be paid again this month.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
