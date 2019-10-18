Knowing the past can aid in understanding the present

My heritage has always been at the forefront of my mind. My parents taught me, from a young age, where my ancestors were from and what they were like. If you’re wondering, I’m mostly Italian and Irish.
I know, you’re surprised aren’t you? Someone with the last name Coppola is Italian? Big shocker.
Due to me always being interested and knowledgeable about my heritage, I assume that everyone else knows theirs as well. I’m shocked when people tell me they have no idea where they’re from.
I realize that sometimes this information is unavailable, but isn’t everyone at least interested to find out?
On my father’s father’s side, I know that my roots come from Southern Italy and Sicily. Prior to my great grandparents leaving Reggio Calabria for life in America, I know that members of my family were Roman Crusaders. This history comes with a family coat of arms that reads, “Defenders of Christianity,” but in Italian of course.
On my mother’s father’s side, I know that I have ancestors from Ireland and Scotland. I also have some Scotts-Irish heritage on my father’s side. On my mother’s mother’s side, I can trace members of my family back to England, which my Grandma is very proud of.
I have always been interested in history and find myself looking backward to learn very often. After all, the famous Winston Churchill quote says, “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.”
I have instilled this statement into my life and taken it very seriously. Along with simply enjoying learning history, I also learn it in order to move forward with mine and my country’s future. Knowing the past can aid in understanding modern politics as you can see where some choices will lead.
I have spent hours upon hours watching documentaries, reading historical accounts and more. Even my coworkers know of my love for history and will point me in the direction of historical information because they know I’ll enjoy it.
In September, the Daily Telegraph printed several special publications that collectively made up our “Country Inroads” special section. My section was titled “Always Home” and was fully about area history. In this, I wrote stories about our area’s timber history, coal mine history, cultural history, railroad history and agricultural history.
As you’d expect I reveled in these stories and loved creating them. Not only was I learning the history as I went but I also had the opportunity to teach those who read my stories the history of our area. I am very proud of where I’m from, and to think of how far we’ve come always amazes me.
I have always been interested in the history of World War II. When I was younger I would spend umpteen amounts of time studying the war. I have a great fondness for General George S. Patton for his tenacity and brashness.
I’ve previously mentioned that two of my great uncles, Ed Davis and August Copolo, served in this war. My Great Uncle Ed fought in the Battle of the Bulge under the 99th Infantry and my Great Uncle August, unfortunately, lost his life in the Bataan Death March.
For many years my family didn’t know what happened to my Great Uncle August and he’s still listed as a POW. My father has told me stories of my Pawpaw, Eugene Coppola, sitting in front of the television desperately watching war documentaries hoping to see just a glimpse of his lost brother.
It wasn’t until the 1980s that my father was greeted by a man from Texas who was with my Great Uncle August when he died. With him, he had a small picture of my great grandmother and a picture of the Virgin Mary. After this, my Pawpaw’s grief was given some peace though he still mourned his brother’s death.
As long as I can remember I have longed to know our country’s history and honor the military sacrifices that men and women have made. I have many memories of being at the Those Who Served War Museum in Princeton, studying the artifacts and listening to the stories told there.
If you haven’t been there, I recommend you go and see the history of Mercer County’s veterans. When you go, see if the Museum Curator, Tony Whitlow, is there, and tell him I sent you.
Whether it is your own family’s history, our country’s history or simply history in general, I encourage you to learn as much as you can.
You’ll be surprised how learning what’s behind you will impact what’s ahead.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Email her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com Follow her at @BDTCoppola
