Knowing many of my neighbors in Princeton makes the job easier

As some of you may know, I have lived my whole life in Princeton. I was born at Princeton Community Hospital and I grew up in the middle of the city.
In my younger years, the city limits of Princeton felt like a jail cell but now I am so thankful for my hometown. Of course, I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that I love where I’m from.
I have watched Princeton transform through the years and have even written about this on many occasions. What I never knew is how beneficial it is to work in the town you grew up in.
As a full-time news reporting journalist, working in the city that I’ve spent my life in is very beneficial for many reasons. For starters, I know the fastest short cuts through the web of the city’s side roads.
Every time photographer Jessica Nuzzo and I are on an assignment where I’m driving, she says the same thing, “Where are you going?” If I can avoid a stoplight and traffic you’d better believe that I’ll take the short cut.
The biggest benefit of working in my hometown is that I know a lot of people. When you grow up in a small town it’s inevitable that you know a lot of people. I love this aspect of my life.
If something comes up in Princeton, my best friends, Lifestyles Editor Emily Rice and Jessica, will look at me and say, “Do you know them?” Thankfully, I do know many people.
I didn’t realize just how many people I knew until I started this job. Emily and Jess tell me all the time that I must know every person in Princeton. Thankfully, that isn’t true, because my evening grocery runs sans makeup would be much more awkward.
My siblings and I always picked on my Dad and called him Kramer, like the “Seinfeld” character. Like Kramer, my Dad does in fact know everyone that walks the face of the planet. If he does meet a stranger, they will leave friends.
I’m here to say, I have now also turned into Kramer. I’m the token Princetonian in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office and I have to say that I’m proud of that.
While I quite obviously don’t serve in the same capacity as our law enforcement do, I like to think I do serve in a quite different way. From investigating, researching, interviewing and more, I love to provide my hometown with the information they need.
Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love serving the cities and counties around Princeton as well, but Princeton will always be my bias favorite.
During my time as a journalist, I have also met so many people. I’m also happy to say that I have made many friends during this time. From working relationships to pure friendships I am very grateful for those I can rely on.
There are many people that I often work alongside in Princeton that I know if I text or call them right this minute, they would be right there for me. I can’t explain how humbling this experience is.
For those who serve the city in a multitude of capacities to not only be my friends but to also respect me as well, is continually humbling.
If I have the opportunity to aid efforts for the city in my career I love to jump on those chances. I owe so much to the city and above that, I enjoy doing so.
I also love to show the younger generation that the opportunities to stay in and work in your hometown are absolutely obtainable. Princeton is only just blossoming and is growing more and more each day.
With areas of the city, like the Mercer Street Grassroots District, growing, the opportunities for businesses in Princeton is ever-present.
As I’ve said before, Mercer Street has absolutely transformed from what it was like when I was younger. I frequent the area very often to patron the many businesses along the strip.
The school systems within the city are also excellent. Having gone through Princeton Primary, Mercer School, Princeton Middle and Princeton Senior High School, I’ve seen the ins and outs of Princeton’s school system and I can say they are excellent schools.
Princeton is also a safe city. I can 100 percent say that law enforcement within the city is wholly dedicated to serving the citizens.
Not only that but they thoroughly enjoy doing so. More than that, the men and women that keep Princeton safe are also genuinely good people. I always enjoy working with them.
If I could give any advice, it would be to appreciate and love where you come from. Like the Keep Mercer Clean Campaign’s slogan says, love where you live.
I suppose I should settle into my new role of Kramer, and maybe try busting through some doors in his surprising fashion.
Emily Coppola is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com. Follow her at @BDTcoppola.
