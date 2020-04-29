I read a story a few weeks ago about how author Stephen King is apologizing for one of his earlier novels that is now hitting a little too close to home.
King wrote “The Stand,” a popular book that was later adapted into a made-for-television mini-series. It’s about an accident in a secret military lab that unleashes a virus that results in a global pandemic.
Of course, the virus in King’s novel is a bit more virulent than COVID-19. It ends up wiping out most of humanity.
The television show was quite frightening back in the day, and gave viewers a glimpse of what could happen if a nasty virus spread across the globe. It painted an apocalyptic vision of a future that we all wanted to avoid.
In the book and television series, the virus was airborne. And only a handful of humans survive, along with a dog.
Oddly enough, I recently watched this mini-series again on DVD. I believe it was just a few months ago, or before the current COVID-19 global pandemic changed our world. And even odder is the fact that I wrote a column about watching “The Stand” for a second time a few months ago before the coronavirus crisis exploded.
Of course, when I wrote that last column in October, I had no idea that we would, in fact, be experiencing a global pandemic and a raging virus in the year 2020.
Our new normal does feel a little bit like that bleak picture King painted so many years ago with “The Stand.” Of course, the book and television series does veer into horror and science fiction territory with the devil showing up on earth and all.
We all want our so-called new normal to come to an end. We wish for a return to the old normal. The ability to revisit a time when we could go and do things we wanted to do without worrying about community spread of the COVID-19 virus.
As we approach May, the hope is that some things may start — albeit slowly — returning to normal. And we are getting there. Governor Jim Justice announced a three-phase plan on Monday to begin reopening the Mountain State and jump-starting our economy.
So maybe a few more stores will be allowed to reopen. And maybe, just maybe, those stay at home orders will be lifted. If not in May, then surely June. Right?
A handshake with someone? Well, that’s probably not going to happen again anytime soon.
In fact, expect handshakes to go the way of the dinosaur. But at least hugs will be OK. Won’t they?
And sports. Wouldn’t it be nice to find a new sporting event on television? Sports were never intended to be replayed in television reruns.
A baseball or football game should be a live event.
No. I’m not mad at Stephen King for scaring me so many years ago after watching “The Stand” for the very first time. If nothing, it helped to prepare me for the year 2020, the age of the global pandemic and the deadly plague.
I do suspect, at least moving forward, that we won’t be seeing a lot of these apocalyptic movies anymore.
Instead, I expect to see plenty of movies that are happy in nature and make us smile. Expect an increase in comedies, if nothing else. Movies about the end of the world, and deadly plagues, won’t be in high demand anymore. Once you live through something like this, you need a theatrical escape that doesn’t remind you of the stressful period that you just went through.
My message to Hollywood is simple. Bring on the normal instead. Remind us of those glorious pre-pandemic days that we all now long for.
