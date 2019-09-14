Keys, coins and calendar altered by unspeakable act of evil

My I.D. badge is around my neck as it usually is during most days at school. I had to use it this morning to get into the building, holding it up against the sensor that releases the door to our wing at Bluefield High School. In dozens of schools all over Four Seasons Country and across the United States, it is a scene repeated countless times every day, every week, each month of the session.
Not long ago, I had occasion to visit the local Social Security office and the officer on duty checked to make sure I carried no weapons or instruments which might cause harm to others. I had to leave my cellphone in the car and check in at a kiosk stating my business before entering the seating area.
More than once in recent years it has been my privilege to accompany high school children on field trips to Washington, D.C. We have had to provide information ranging from student and parent phone numbers to any medications, etc.
When we attempted to secure a tour of the White House, the information requested was much more extensive with a variety of background questions. On each occasion, we were denied access. No reason was given.
Although the field trips are fun and informative, we have become accustomed to long lines as each individual entering public facilities undergo an inspection before being allowed access.
One cannot go into the U.S. Capitol or the Senate or House of Representatives, for example, unless all procedures have been followed.
All in the group are cautioned to make no public display of what might be perceived as threatening language or movements. Clothing that might be considered socially provocative is also discouraged.
This type of security extends to the private sector, as well.
Not long ago, I made a cross-country visit and had to change planes at airports from Tennessee to Montana and back. On advice, I did not attempt to transport any liquids in excess of three ounces. There was not even a thought of carrying a “weapon” as small as a pen knife or anything of metal, wood or plastic that might remotely resemble a weapon. I was prepared to take off my watch, cell phone, place keys and coins in a receptacle and remove my shoes for examination. Without protest, I watched as my luggage was opened and the contents searched. After all this, I walked as instructed through a metal detector/x-ray device before entering any secure area.
At every hotel, I understood that I would need my room pass to enter the building after a certain time of night. Believe me when I tell you I made doubly certain to engage the dead bolt in every door and turn the top holding device to further ensure the doors would not be easily opened. Signs of the times.
If you are more than 25 years old, the reason for such “shenanigans” as my grandfather would have called these actions is forever burned into your memory. The deadly terrorist attack of September 11, 2001 which destroyed the World Trade Center towers, blasted a fiery hole in the side of the Pentagon and inspired heroic Americans to carve a smoldering pit into a Shanksville, Pennsylvania, field made so much difference in our way of looking at the world around us.
The children are used to this, I guess. However, I was grown, had worked for more than 20 years, was married and a parent long before this kind of policy became ingrained into our daily lives. I still do not like it and resent that the terrorists, so called, have so invaded our privacy. Call it a national mid-life crisis.
It may, however, have spurred the current desire to honor often our police and fire personnel and our first responders, along with our soldiers. Most of us no longer take them for granted and are thankful for their willingness to intervene on our behalf.
Any sociologist will explain that society functions because between 90-95 percent of the citizens obey the laws almost all the time.
Certainly, most people occasionally exceed posted speed limits but seldom are there major highway behavioral problems, which ultimately allows traffic to keep moving.
Consider, for example, there is no way that 40 to 50 teachers could maintain discipline in a school with 600 to 700 children inside unless nearly all of those youngsters were willing to follow the rules.
For instance, here in our mountains, game wardens, those guardians of the woods, fields and streams, have to rely on the instinct of sportsmen to follow the law.
Working alone in heavily forested areas, often miles from the nearest community, those officers often deal with folks carrying guns and knives and the skill to use them very effectively. Without the cooperation of those individuals, it would be virtually impossible to escape unscathed in certain conflicting situations. It has changed our — my — way of placing importance on selected calendar dates.
For many years, when I thought of September 11, my first reaction was it was the birthday of the great Dallas Cowboys’ coach, Tom Landry.
Those were the days.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.