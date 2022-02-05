A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican, ruling that state colleges can’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students:
• Thank God someone has some common sense. This country is done with the government trampling on our freedoms — David H.
• As it should be. Shouldn’t be forced to get the vaccine to go to any school — Kenneth C.
• They already mandate vaccinations and hopefully they’ll take this to court and he’ll lose! — Bill S.{div}• Thank you AG — Ruth G.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}• Good — Samantha B.{/div}On a story about Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, pushing once blue Virginia back to the right:
• Virginia has had enough of the left! — Sandra McC.
• It’s called our God given freedom, not a push to the right or left! — Ruth P.
• I think Virginia chose their direction when they voted him in — William M.
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice seeking a vaccine waiver for rural hospital workers:
• I want to see stats about the actual number of West Virginia hospital workers who have supposedly been fired for refusing the vaccine — Annette B.
• No. That’s putting more people at risk. — Lynne C.
• Just wait until food service workers get tired of washing their hands after bathroom breaks — Tony T.
• We absolutely should have freedom to choose! — Tonya B.
• How can you say everyone needs the shot, but not the health care workers who are exposed to sick and well on a daily basis. If they truly do not need the vaccine, no one else should either — Robert N.
On a story about Fox’s “The Real Dirty Dancing” reality series being filmed at the movie’s original Mountain Lake location in Giles County:
• I love Dirty Dancing and was going to watch until I read it [was] a reality show. I don’t care for reality shows — Sandy S.
• Love the location! Got excited for a minute until I read that it’s just another “celebrity” cast — Jane L.
• I’m from Giles County. I love the movie. This is so cool — Samantha B.
On a story about a $2 million contract being awarded to develop Interstate 77 Exit 1 near Bluefield:
• Since it’s off Exit 1, they’re aiming for tourist traffic. So, eventually we’ll see restaurants and a motel or two most likely — Donna R.
• Hope we get some quality businesses — Cecil G.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., saying President Biden’s Build Back Better bill is “dead:”
• My deepest thanks to Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for having the guts to stand up for the American people against this new progressive socialist Democratic party! — Larry T.
• Way to go Sen. Joe Manchin — Danny K.
• What kills me is that a lot of folks here who would post anti-GOP rhetoric and hate are all of a sudden silent — Chuck W.
On a story about the city of Bluefield looking to upgrade Mitchell Stadium:
• Have the locker rooms been renovated? The press box needs an overhaul as well — Dennis J.
• Rails need to be put up. To get up and down steps — Cindy N.
• The restrooms should be at the top of the list — April M.
• It would seem that the college teams practice sessions would be a heavy toll on the artificial turf, perhaps an alternative practice field could be developed at the old softball fields? — Steven T.
• I love this. I think they need to do something with that dirt mountain. That will make the scenery look so much better — Walter H.
• I would like to see a rubberized track around the field — Tressie H.
On a story about the U.S. Army beginning to discharge soldiers who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine:
• To be fair: The Army treats all vaccines the same. Not just COVID. When I deployed in the past, I had to receive many vaccines. — Chuck W.
• It’s all part of Joe’s plan. Sad part is we the American people are letting it happen. No one to blame but our self — Diana D.
• This president should be so ashamed of himself along with whoever voted this nonsense in office! These men and women are fighting for this country and this is the thanks they get? — Abigail S.
