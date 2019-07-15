A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice saying state revenues have hit an all-time record:
• The poorest state, high taxes, education ranks last nationwide and citizens are moving out! Good job Jim! — David R.
• Yes, please pat yourselves on the back for taxing people to death — Samantha M.
On a story about President Trump touting the July 4 military salute in Washington:
• I take exception to the phrase in the text, “machinery of war!” These are tools. Tools of defense! I would rather have these instruments of defense going up the street than a bunch of communists keeping us downtrodden and defenseless! — Jimbo R.
• Without the military of the United States of America there would be no United States of America, and we would still be under the rule of the British government. Think on that for a while! — Bonnie R.
• Speaking as a veteran I think it’s a disgrace that a person who dodged the military numerous times gets to use the military for his personal horse and pony show. He visited our enemy and seen him do a military parade. Now Mr. showman feels he needs to do one. He is a disgrace to this country and the laughing stock of the (world). And all who support this should go join the military and serve in foreign war conflict then come back and see how you feel about it — David S.
• You liberals are just mad because your hero Obama actually cut the heck out of the defense budget for his social agenda and Trump has built the military back up again. Nothing wrong with showing off America’s great might once again! Keep America Great, Trump 2020! — Larry T.
On a story about President Trump mulling an executive order as a way for his citizenship question to be placed on the U.S. census:
• There are many things I don’t agree with Trump on, but my understanding is that the census results affect the number and regional division of members of Congress, correct? To me it seems that those should be based on the count of people who are legally here. Otherwise it could possibly skew the results for some areas nearly as much as if the illegals were voting — Deborah D.
• Census: a tally of how many people are in the country. God forbid we should count the illegals, too. But, wait, aren’t they “people” too? Really weird some people don’t want to count them — Aleta P.
• Does anyone know how many of these executive orders he’s signed? This isn’t how you govern. When you don’t get your way, this can’t always be the option. But again by doing this he can tell his base he’s doing something, but he’s circumventing the proper channels, i.e. Congress, Supreme Court. He doesn’t like to lose — Paula M.
• Like illegals are going to fill one out or even tell you they are illegal. LOL. — Evan N.
On a story about the loss of Business and Occupation Tax revenue projected for Bluefield once Princeton Community Hospital purchases Bluefield Regional Medical Center:
• Anyone ever wonder where the money went when it was the community that paid for that hospital and all of the equipment. Then all of a sudden it was sold, once, twice and now a third time that I know of. What happened to the over $1 million dollars raised for a BRMC heart center? Where did all that money go and who receives the money when the sale of the hospital goes through? — Bev A.
• Seriously the city is more concerned with losing the tax then getting an affordable place for people to go when they are sick. What a shame — Joe B.
• Should have looked at the B&O tax before it sold — Travis W.
On a story about First Lady Melania Trump holding a round-table forum in West Virginia on the opioid crisis:
• Please help our country’s people with addiction Mrs. Melania Trump! I’m praying that God grant unto you the love and wisdom to make an impact and big difference for the people under the influence of addiction — Phil A.
• I hope and pray that anyone comes up with a solution. The good people of West Virginia deserve all the help and support we can get — Bill B.
