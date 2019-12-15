Justice for Kayla, Justin served with dose of irony and many tears

Brian Hieatt is a good guy.
I could use many more fancy and highbrow adjectives to describe him — ethical, virtuous, principled and righteous come to mind. All would be accurate and true.
But in my busy day-to-day buzz of breaking news, paperwork drama and newsroom issues (“It’s too hot,” “It’s too cold,” “The Christmas tree lights aren’t working”), succinctness is a virtue.
And “good guy” is among the highest of compliments.
•••
I have known Brian for years, and he has always worked with us with friendliness and full transparency.
He takes our calls day and night. And if he doesn’t immediately know the answer to a question, he finds it.
Most importantly, though, is that I believe him to be truthful and forthright. Brian doesn’t B.S.
Facts are facts, and a story is what it is.
•••
On several occasions during the past year, Brian and I spoke about the two suicides at Richlands High School. I believe my calls to him were a result of social media posts or reports from other news agencies.
I do recall that accusations of bullying were at the forefront of keyboard conversations and community gossip.
One particular comment in one phone call with Brian stands out in my mind.
“Sam, we’re investigating it,” he said. “But I just haven’t found any evidence of bullying.”
There was raw honesty and sincerity in his voice.
And so I paused.
•••
Pausing is not easy in the world of journalism. We are all about scoops, and getting the story first.
But there is another aspect of reporting that is more important than speed, and that is accuracy. We fact check, a process that is a basic commandment of Journalism 101. Among others:
Don’t believe everything you hear.
Look for the motive behind the news tip.
Find the truth, no matter how painstaking or laborious it may be.
Sharing a Facebook post is easy. Ferreting out facts is not.
But as difficult as our job may be, it pales in comparison to the work of those in law enforcement — especially when they are investigating a death.
We may all want answers quickly, but in some cases there is no immediately obvious good guy or bad, outright confession or CSI crime lab to wrap up the case in an hour’s time (minus commercials, of course).
Investigations take time.
And so we, the communicators of news, must at times pause.
•••
Patience is not my virtue. But I had faith.
Faith in the legal system. Faith in Brian. And faith that the truth would ultimately come to light.
Two weeks ago, while sitting in a Mercer County courtroom covering a decapitation murder trial, I received a text from Brian asking if we could meet about the suicide cases. Two days later I spent two-and-a-half hours with he and Sgt. Mike Hall.
It was one of the most emotional interviews I have ever experienced.
I pride myself on being hardcore, and channeling heartbreak via ink pen and computer. Sadness and anger is vented with words, most often on this page and in this space.
But during the meeting with Brian and Mike I must admit to tears escaping.
•••
Over the course of 150 minutes, I learned about more than the case. I learned about Justin and Kayla.
Two teens who should have had fantastic futures before them. But also two teens with mental health issues.
Both had attempted suicide. Both had been hospitalized. Both were prescribed medication that they were not taking.
And both needed help from their families.
Instead, both received indifference at home. Or, in legal terms, neglect.
•••
Justin Dye, 15, reached out to family on his final day. He texted his mother and sister before calling 911 to report a suicide.
His mother and an officer arrived at the same time. They heard a gunshot while at the front door.
Justin, who was not supposed to have access to a weapon, had taken a loaded handgun from his parent’s bedroom. He emptied the clip, leaving only one bullet.
That’s all he needed to shoot himself in the heart.
Kayla Hodges, 16, a beautiful girl who posted make-up tips on social media, was, apparently, haunted by many demons.
She lived in a rundown trailer fitting the dictionary definition of squalor. Trash, junk and beer cans littered the property. By the sheriff’s account, she had friends at school but was too embarrassed by her living conditions to invite them over to visit.
Kayla spoke of suicide frequently, and even had a screensaver on her cellphone showing a cartoon depiction of the act.
On her last day, Kayla recorded a video in her front yard. Holding her camera in a selfie view, she states, “I’m actually going to hang myself to be honest. I’ve got my rope ready.”
The camera then pans to a tree behind her where a noose hangs in a branch.
Kayla was not crying out for help — she was screaming.
•••
Thursday night, Justin’s mother and stepfather, Janet and Jason Osbourne, and Kayla’s father and live-in friend, Richard Hodges and Suzanne Polkinghorn, were arrested for felony child neglect.
Despite finger pointing and claims of bullying, the truth came out in the end.
A couple of days before the arrest, I was shown a photo of a vehicle driven by one of the parents. In the side window was a large sticker reading, “Justice for Kayla and Justin.”
The irony was incredible.
Justin and Kayla were lost souls, figuratively and literally. They desperately required help, but it was not given.
So yes, justice was for the teens was needed. And last week it was served.
Thank you Brian.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
