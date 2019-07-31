Just 'pull around front' if you know where that is at the fast-food restaurant

I have all the respect in the world for fast food workers. These are individuals, often young people just starting out in life, who are working hard each day to earn a paycheck every two weeks. Many are working for minimum wage, bringing home a salary to help pay monthly bills and other related expenses.
As its name implies, fast food is kind of fast. Customers expect their order to be ready as quickly as possible. So it’s not an easy job. Many of those employees working in the fast food field have to cook and prepare food, and that’s not an easy task. I’m horrible at cooking, so I applaud those individuals who can cook, particularly in a fast food setting.
However, a recent trend within the fast food industry does concern me. And once again I emphasize that by making this statement I mean no disrespect to those who are working in the fast food field.
At this point, you are probably thinking that I’m going to mention the growing number of computers within fast food chains. I’m talking about those self-order computerized kiosks that are popping up at restaurants across the nation, and right here in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Yes, I hate those computers, and try to avoid them at all costs. Instead of providing convenience, I find them to be stressful. That is because there is almost always someone waiting behind me to use the computer. So I feel pressured to act quickly, which can then lead to confusion and mistakes when trying to find your desired menu item on a machine that is far from user friendly. But I digress. That is not the point of this column.
Nope. Instead I want to talk about the growing number of fast food chains that require a customer who is using the drive through window to “drive around front” and wait for your order to be brought out to you.
I mention this because I had a baffling experience just the other day at a local fast-food chain that in the past has never ordered me to “drive around front and wait” while my meal is being prepared. Let’s just say the design of this particular restaurant makes it difficult to do that.
First, once you leave the drive-through window, you then have to pull back into the path of a busy shopping center roadway where other businesses are located. Not only do you have to leave the parking lot of the fast food chain, look both directions to make sure traffic isn’t approaching, and then enter another road, but then once on the other road, you have to then re-enter the parking lot of the fast food restaurant. Once again this involves yielding to approaching traffic before you are able to complete your desired turn back into the fast food chain.
Further complicating the situation on this particular day was the command that I pull in front of the “double glass doors.” Double glass doors? Did she mean the front entrance? Or are their double glass doors somewhere else at this particular restaurant that I may not be familiar with?
Upon receiving this somewhat confusing order, I looked in my rear-view mirror and noticed that there were no other cars behind me. I was the only vehicle in the drive-through lane. So I decided to politely point out this fact to the employee working the drive-through window, and asked if I could just “stay here” and wait on my order. The answer was a firm no. Once again, I was told to pull around the front to the double glass doors.
At that point, I was both confused and a little bit agitated. I had two options, either pull around front and look for those double glass doors — wherever they are — or cancel my order and request a refund. I decided to follow the orders that were given to me.
I left the parking lot of the fast food chain, entered the roadway of the shopping center, and then re-entered into the parking lot of the restaurant. At that point, I realized that if I were to stop and park in the middle of the road at the front entrance to the restaurant (I guess those were the double glass doors?) that I would not only be blocking traffic, but risking a ticket or, worse yet, might be struck by another approaching vehicle. So I found a parking spot, stopped and parked, and went back into the restaurant to see if I could just pick up my order.
I know this may sound trivial, but the “pull around front” order has happened to me multiple times now. Honestly, I would prefer to just wait in a long line at a drive-through window rather than to “drive around front.” How about you?
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.