On a story about the Tazewell County School Board honoring long-time teacher and public servant James H. “Jimmy” Jones:
• Mr. Jones was my teacher. Because of him, I have been able to do many things that I probably wouldn’t have been able to otherwise. I’ll forever be grateful — Lansing H.
• I first met Jim Jones in 1972. He is a true beacon in our profession. I was always impressed with his bands and hoped that mine might be as good some day. Later, I had the pleasure of working in Jim’s combos for the Friday night concerts downtown. He is a true gentleman and professional — Roger D.
• Mr. Jones was my sixth grade band director in his final year of teaching prior to retirement. In more recent years I’ve been able to know him on a personal level, and he is a treasure! — Kathryn D.
• Oh I loved him. He was my choir teacher when I went to Pocahontas high school in Va. — Carrie M.
On a story about the United States gaining a robust 266,000 jobs in November, and unemployment falling to 3.5 percent:
• Thank you President Trump for making America great again. If only people would quit fighting him and work with him. Just think of all the good he could do — Angela R.
• This always happens with seasonal employment. We need to consider the quality and pay of the jobs in question. Also, employment opportunities remain weak for those without a college, university or technical school degree — Anthony U.
• Do those figures include the people who had to get a second (or in some cases third) job to make ends meet? — Janie F.
On a story about the Bluefield Beavers falling to Bridgeport 21-14 in the state championship game:
• Awe that’s too bad. Congratulations Bluefield for a great season — Teresa S.
• Very proud of those Beavers! Keep your heads up because y’all did an awesome job this season!! Love that #45! Bristol Thompson! Beaver Nation! — Lisa N.
• Stand proud young men, stand proud, heads up, forward — Frank A.
• Proud of those Beavers!!!! Maybe next year. Will always be No. 1 in my heart! — Judy P.
• Still had a great season. Proud of you — Hudson R.
• It was still one heck of a game! The boys fought on both sides an proved exactly why they both deserved to be at the big game! — Kristie M.
• A hard fought game. We’re still proud of you. #BEAVERSFOREVER — Clarence L.
On a story about Culpepper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins saying he’ll deputize residents if newly empowered Democrats pass gun control laws in the Virginia General Assembly:
• Considering all the backlash from regular citizens, law enforcement and local government officials, one has to wonder if these hair-brained proposals by the governor will even be introduced? — Bill C.
• You don’t trust the government with your guns but you trust they make the right decisions on everything else? — Jon S.
On a story about House Democrats unveiling two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress:
• Both charges are unconstitutional. They will be dismissed as soon as they roll into the Senate. The Soviet Democrats will cheat their way through elections in 2020, so it’s hard to know what the outcome will be. In a normal world, the Democrat Party would be obliterated. But their cheating keeps them alive — Forrest H.
• It is sad to see our elected officials act with such disregard for the Constitution and the American voter. Remember in 2020 and we will rid ourselves of these power hungry politicians who have no regard for us! — Kay R.
• Unfortunately for Donald Trump, written documentation exists of his instructing current and former employees to not comply with congressional subpoenas. Sorry but this one is a no-brainer. He provided the documentation himself — Casey K.
• My sincere hope is that all Americans take time to watch the evidence presented during the impeachment trial and decide Trump’s innocence or guilt based upon what they hear rather than on blind loyalty. The decision made by the Senate is one that will define the behavior of presidents in the future — Sheila H.
