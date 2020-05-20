I know a lot of high school seniors in our region won’t experience a normal prom or graduation this year.
That’s truly unfortunate for the Class of 2020.
Donning a traditional cap and gown, and walking across the stage to accept one’s diploma, is an important rite of passage. Once your name is called, and you march across that stage with all of your fellow classmates looking on, you are also stepping into adulthood.
It is the end of your school years, and the beginning of that next big stage in life.
I still remember graduation night from so many years ago. We walked across the stage at the West Virginia National Guard Armory in Welch. I do recall it being rather hot in the armory that night. My family was there to watch me graduate.
Back in the day, there was no such thing as a project graduation. After securing my diploma, the night was capped off with a trip to the nearby Sterling Drive-In, also in Welch. I do remember that it was a good meal, as is always the case at the Sterling.
Unless something changes soon, the Class of 2020 won’t be able to experience a similar indoor graduation ceremony packed full of friends, family and classmates. Social distancing was not required back in the day.
The Class of 2020 also may not be able to experience a traditional indoor prom.
You know. The packed gymnasium with dimmed lights, loud music playing and food galore to enjoy. And, of course, there is the professional photographer on hand to take a picture of each prom attendee and his or her date.
My prom was relatively low key. It was the first, and to date, only time in my life that I have worn a tuxedo. (Trust me when I say a tuxedo isn’t the most comfortable thing to wear). I remember driving to Welch to pick up my prom date. She and I both worked together on the high school newspaper, and attended the same Journalism 101 class.
I understand some communities are planning outdoor, open-air proms, for area graduates that will be held in either June or July. That’s great. It may not be the same as a traditional prom, but it should still provide great memories, and with hope a little bit of closure for the Class of 2020.
No one expected a global pandemic in the year 2020. And we certainly didn’t expect to see that virus from China ending up in the coalfield counties of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. But it did. And life changed for everyone.
Maybe life will soon return to normal. Who knows? The big question ahead is whether or not a second wave of the virus will hit us this winter, as the Centers for Disease and Control and other health professionals have warned.
If so, and if we don’t have a vaccine by then, will school and other daily routines be disrupted once again?
Could we possibly justify shutting down the American economy again for a second wave of the virus? That would be a tough pill to swallow.
Also, what would happen if a second wave of the virus were to hit around election day in November? Would turnout at the polls be significantly diminished? And if so, which candidate would benefit from a lower than normal turn-out. Or will voters once again be encouraged to cast our ballots by mail.
It’s a lot to wrap one’s mind around.
But for the Class of 2020, the biggest question at the moment is probably whether to continue their education at a local college or university, or to begin searching for a job right now in what is currently a very difficult job market due to the pandemic. And even then, how long will it take before life returns to normal on our college campuses?
To say that the future is a little uncertain for the Class of 2020 would not be an understatement. The best we can do right now is to simply wait and hope for better days ahead.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
