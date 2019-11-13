It's tough to find a lot of hard news on the morning alphabet networks

Remember when the morning news shows on NBC, CBS and ABC — the so-called alphabet networks — actually reported news in the morning?
I’m not talking about celebrity gossip and shameless celebrity and non-celebrity self-promotions, but instead actual hard news. It wasn’t that many years ago — I seem to remember Matt Lauer before he got fired by NBC — when they were tackling a lot of hard news stories on the “Today Show.”
But nowadays, it seems to be all fluff on all three of the networks. I’m talking about stories about actors, actresses and musical performers. And all too often these so-called Hollywood stars use their platform to bash politicians (normally Republicans) and push their own political viewpoints.
But when I have the television on in the morning, during that short time period between reading the newspaper while eating breakfast and getting dressed for work, I’m hoping to hear some actual news on the big flat screen tube. That is why I normally have the volume cranked up loud enough so that I can hear what is being said while I’m in another room or downstairs. But there seems to be a drought of actual news on the morning news shows. And that’s unfortunate.
Honestly, the most interesting thing seems to be the weather forecast, and even that has become overly dramatic. That is because at least one of these three networks believes that it is now necessary to blame every single weather event — rain, snow, hurricanes, sunshine, etc. — on climate change. Seriously? Here in the newsroom, we call the National Weather Service on a regular basis, and not once have I ever had a meteorologist tell me that there is a 70 percent chance of rain or snow, and that climate change is 100 percent to blame for it.
I just wish the TV meteorologists would keep politics out of their weather forecasts.
So, lately, I’ve been trying something different. In the past, I had the TV on largely for background noise purposes. Now I turn the volume off. All the way.
But I do still have the picture on. Just in case I see something that catches my attention.
I also have a large pile of old magazines and newspapers that I can read again — once again I do that while I’m eating breakfast. Sometimes I often find myself reading a good book, or listening to talk radio.
No longer are the alphabet network morning shows priority viewing in the morning. It’s a limited window to start with — usually about two hours between the time my alarm clock goes off and when I pull out of the driveway — so it is important to use that time wisely.
Don’t forget that there is a cat (sometimes multiple cats) to feed and often times trash to be taken off before work as well. And if time permits, it doesn’t hurt to check the post office box as well at the nearby community post office. It’s easier to do that in the mornings since it is dark at 6 p.m. now. And maybe, just maybe, if I can get myself motivated, I’ll start walking in the morning, too.
Lately, I’ve been taking my evening strolls in the dark. That’s because of the time change. Now, by the time I get off work and eat, it is already dark outside. I really wish they would just leave the clock alone. I hate having to fall back and spring forward. I thought Trump was going to change this?
OK, so the point I’m trying to make here is that there is a lot more that I could be doing during that brief two-hour window between getting out of bed and driving to work.
That is as long as I don’t waste a lot of time watching television. And it’s also contingent upon me not hitting the snooze button on the alarm clock. But the mornings are a little cooler now, so the temptation of spending an extra five minutes in bed is hard to resist.
But once I do get out of bed, I’ll stick with the morning newspaper for my news. Because I’m certainly not getting a lot of news on those so-called morning “news” shows.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline. Follow him @BDTOwens.
