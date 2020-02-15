It's the final quarter for the legendary Northfork Blue Demons

It rolled up off of one wall and bounced like a loose ball up against the other – virtually a deafening surge of noise. That was only one feature of the gym at Northfork High School where the famed Blue Demons worked their magic from the late 1960s until the mid-80s in a basketball program like no other in area history.
Coach Jennings Boyd, whose teams once won 100 straight games against “AA” competition, was West Virginia’s answer to UCLA wizard John Wooden. In high school basketball, Boyd & Co. went Wooden one better. The Bruins earned seven consecutive NCAA titles but Northfork captured eight straight West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission championships and their magic castle was the school gym.
Rumors were that the gym held an official attendance of 900. That might have been the word from the McDowell County Board of Education but no fire marshal ever verified that. In fact, unless the marshal got there early on game nights at home it is very likely he would not have been able to get a seat. Fans would sit, stand, squeeze into corners or do whatever it took to get a glimpse of the court.
Although the faithful loved a chance to see what happened on those precious pines, few visiting teams enjoyed any part of it and often the best part of a trip to Northfork was getting out of town in one piece.
The gym was home for the Demons and they defended it (pun intended) with an intensity one might expect to find at a Parris Island U.S. Marine boot camp drill.
The Blue Demons practiced on that court, not far from Boyd’s classroom where he reigned with equal respect as a math teacher whose skill with numbers was unquestioned. He was able to transfer that ability to the basketball team and his equation was N + H + S = V (with the “v” standing for victory, of course.
Once the stands and the space around the walls and near the door and every other available inch was filled, an estimated temperature of at least 100 degrees was about average for many of those home games. Naturally, that was only the beginning. The Demons would then proceed to really turn the heat up once the game began.
The Northfork coaches all bought into the system and it was amazing just how thorough their game plan was. Boyd had found a tool to analyze the game and he took his statistics to a dazzling level in those days before “sabermetrics” came along. Before the opening tip, he already knew just about how many points to expect a team to score in any given quarter. It was determined that in order to win, a certain number of points per quarter was all that could be allowed.
The key was to play defense everywhere. Contest every loose ball. Reach for every rebound as if it were a golden apple ready to fall from the tree. Run upcourt in a coordinated ballet toward the basket with eyes in the back of the head in anticipation of the outlet pass. Work for a good shot and pass to an open teammate.
Selfishness was not an option and anyone who displayed it could expect to move from the court to a front row seat just a few feet in front of the screaming spectators.
After a suitable period of penance, the offending player might finally get another chance to perform for the varsity juggernaut again and almost without exception that second opportunity was not wasted.
About the only thing in the gym that escaped the eagle eyes of that relentless defense was the scoreboard. Northfork just did not have time to look up during the game.
Only when it was over and the stealing, rebounding, fast-breaking, passing, dribbling and scoring had at last come to yet another successful conclusion was there time to gaze up against the wall to find out just how big the margin of victory had been.
The Demons were in “AA” but they played such a tough schedule in many years it was almost like a big school group. For a time, that led to a feud in sports circles nearly as famous as the Hatfields and McCoys a couple of counties to the west. Boyd did not want Northfork classed in the “B” or small school group but Daily Telegraph sports editor “Stubby” Currence would not move them to the Area “A” classification. Sometimes that meant the Blue Demon games were not called in to the paper and the fans were in an uproar.
Those were the days. Then, finally, U.S. Steel and other major coal companies moved away and despite Boyd’s pleas and the howls of protest from the community, McDowell County consolidation – not the other teams – was the only thing able to silence the cheers of the great Blue Demon gym.
That fabled structure is now moving toward its final quarter but any Blue Demon fan will proudly proclaim the capital is not in Washington or Charleston but inside the glorious walls of Northfork High School.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
