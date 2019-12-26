It’s the day after Christmas, and at this moment I’m probably heading north on Interstate 77 so I can work the newsroom’s evening shift. The fact Christmas came on a Wednesday this year added another knot to my usual travel plans, but hopefully I and a lot of other working people managed to have Christmas Day off. It’s hard to always have a holiday off in this 24/7 world anymore.
My family kept assuring me that the drive back from North Carolina would be fine because almost everybody – except folks like me – is taking time off.
Well, the drive that was keeping me on edge was the one taking me south to Charlotte. Those drives can get nerve racking because there are always folks who insist on going at least 10 miles over the speed limit. I’ve had to pour on the speed myself just to keep other drivers out of my trunk. Everybody is in a big hurry these days.
Most of the crashes I’ve ever covered usually involved excessive speed, inattentiveness and driving too fast for conditions. This year the weather forecasts sounded good: there were no major snowstorms just in time for Christmas. I know a lot of folks long for a classic white Christmas with plenty of snow, but I’ll skip that part, thank you.
This year’s forecast in Bluefield calls for temperatures in the lower 60s, thus no snow. That might disappoint kids who get sleds for Christmas, but it means good driving weather for travelers this year.
One place where I keep a special watch is Fancy Gap, Va. The view is wonderful; in fact, it could be too wonderful. It’s hard to resist taking a look when the sky is clear and you can see for miles. I’ve been guilty of taking peeks myself, and I wish there was an overlook where you could park and really take in that view.
Fancy Gap isn’t always clear and sunny. I’ve encountered pretty thick fog there. I slow down, but other vehicles fly past me. There have been times when I can barely see two or three car lengths in front of my headlights, but other motorists insist on driving like it’s a sunny day. Sometimes Interstate 77 going over Flat Top Mountain can be just as bad.
I know we’re all in a hurry, but arriving at a destination a few minutes earlier just isn’t worth the risk. Yes, we get impatient with the traffic delays caused by congestion and construction, yet all we can really do in those situations is be patient. Take a deep breath and tell yourself that you’ll reach your destination eventually.
And please, if you don’t have hands-free cellphone systems, don’t talk on your phone while you’re driving. One of the scariest sights I’ve seen in my rear view mirror is other motorists yakking away on their phones. All too often, it’s plain that they’re not paying too much attention to the road ahead. If you have to make a phone call, find a place to pull over.
I know it’s sometimes inconvenient, but you will be able to pay more attention and not run the risk of using your car insurance. You don’t need a Christmas memory like that one.
The driving tips I’ve mentioned here apply all year as well as during the holidays. Sometimes our scanner sounds like the radio commentary from a demolition derby when this area gets heavy rain or the first snow of the year.
Motorists refuse to slow down or change their driving habits in any way. Today’s cars are a lot more capable than the models of the past, yet that doesn’t mean that they can handle slick roads or avoid hydroplaning.
I hope everybody had safe and fulfilling Christmas travels this year, and enjoy being just as safe traveling when New Year’s Eve arrives on the calendar. Don’t drive too fast, slow down when conditions get bad and stay off your phones. And please think ahead if you plan to drink during any holiday.
I know there’s a lot of pressure to be present and accounted for on Christmas morning; however, that desire isn’t worth unnecessary risks. Just drive safely, get to your destination safely no matter what the time of year and enjoy yourself.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.