It's easy to complain online, but sometimes we to be vocal offline

A co-worker made an interesting comment to me a few weeks ago. We were discussing a public forum that was planned at a local board meeting, and openly wondered if anyone would actually show up to speak. He noted that nowadays, most people simply complain and troll on Facebook. But when it comes time to show up at an actual public event, whether that it is a public hearing or some type of outdoors gathering, most people who complain on social media are normally a no-show in-person, he said.
The co-worker was correct. Although the topic had generated a lot of discussion and debate online, only a handful of people showed up for the actual meeting. Not the hundreds who complained on social media. Why bother actually driving to a public hear, after all, when it is so much easier to just complain on social media?
And don’t forget about the online trolls. They never show up at actual events. Their sole purpose is to seemingly promote debate and argumentation online. If you ever see an actual troll in the real world (not the virtual world), odds are that he or she will try to avoid talking to you in person, especially if you ask them about their online trolling and rants.
Here is the problem with complaining on Facebook, and Facebook only.
Most politicians aren’t reading your comments online. These are the decision makers. The mayors. The city council members. The county commissioners and county supervisors. The senators and delegates. They aren’t reading all of these online rants.
Instead, when a public hearing is scheduled on a topic of debate, they expect actual citizens to attend the meeting in person, and to voice their concerns. Comments posted to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc., don’t count. Nor does trolling.
Sorry. Complain and gripe as much as you want on social media, but most of the decision makers, those individuals who will vote on policy matters that impact all of us, aren’t reading those online comments. Well maybe a few are. But not many. They expect you to attend actual board meetings and city council gatherings.
Sadly, very few people ever attend these meetings.
And that needs to change.
More citizens need to become involved in their local governments. They do need to attend their local city council, town council, county commission, school board and board of supervisors meetings. They do need to know who their state and federal lawmakers are. They should even occasionally call their lawmakers in Charleston, Richmond and Washington. Let them know what you think of legislation that is being considered.
Sure it is easy to complain on Facebook. And a lot of people certainly do that nowadays. However, if you hope to facilitate real change in your community, you need to attend actual board meetings. Provide input to your elected leaders. Speak up during the citizens comment section of the agenda. Let your voice be heard.
Our elected leaders don’t like seeing so many empty chairs at their city council, town council, county commission, board of education and board of supervisors meetings. More people need to become actively involved in their local government.
My co-worker was right. Too many people nowadays seem to think that social media is the only form of communication left.
It is one form of communication, but not the only form. You can still talk to people on a telephone, if you so choose. You can also send a text message. And if you want to go really old school, you can actually talk to someone in person. Face to face. Like we used to do back in the old days.
Remember that? Those were the good old days.
Neighbors talking to neighbors. Friends having an in-person get together. There is more to life than social media, a fact that I fear many young people simply do not understand in the year 2020.
But it is. You can be social in the real world, too. It doesn’t just have to be online. And trolls, well let’s just say that I don’t think they are capable of being social, either online or off.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
