It's best to avoid math, Bingo, and other lottery ticket pitfalls

As tempting as it may be to purchase a $10 lottery ticket, the odds are never in your favor.
It is also incorrect to assume that since a lottery ticket costs $10 you will naturally win something in return, even if it is only a $1 or $2 prize. In fact, you will likely spend $10 on a lottery ticket and win nothing. It is just like throwing a $10 bill in the trash can.
While I don’t claim to be a mathematician — far from it truth be told — I would still speculate that your odds are often better with smaller $1, $2 and even $5 tickets.
I’m talking about those scratch off tickets that can be purchased at lottery machines across the region, both in Virginia and West Virginia.
Yes, I buy the occasional lottery ticket. No, I don’t spend an excessive amount of cash on these tickets. Nope. Just a few $1 and $2 tickets a month. And sometimes I do experience what I call “mini-winning streaks.”
Perhaps this has happened to you as well? You purchase a $1 ticket and end up winning $10 or $20 in return. What I usually do then is take $15 in cash, and use the other $5 on additional tickets in hopes of keeping the winning streak going. Sometimes I will just buy a $5 ticket. And sometimes I win again with a $5 ticket.
But the winning prize is never anything big. Just another $5, $10 or $20 if I’m lucky. So, once again, I will pocket $10 or $15, and use the other $5 in additional tickets.
I’m still making a small profit while also trying to keep the winning streak alive. But at some point, my luck always runs out. Eventually, I end up with a ticket that simply isn’t a winner.
I try to buy tickets that are simple, and don’t require a lot of math. Just tell me if I’m a winner. Please don’t make me do the math. Bingo is another common lottery ticket that I try to avoid.
No, I don’t have anything against Bingo. But figuring out a Virginia Lottery, or West Virginia Lottery bingo ticket, is a time consuming process. A few nights ago it took me almost 10 minutes to scratch off all of those numbers, and then match them to the play field on the bingo card, just to realize that I didn’t win anything.
I don’t have that much time, and brain power, to waste on a confusing lottery ticket.
Please just keep it simple. Just let me know if I won anything.
Unfortunately, I have never won a large jackpot in the lottery. But this is something I would like to do. And I would imagine just about everyone who plays the lottery feels the same. We play to win, not to lose.
The biggest prize I’ve ever scored on a scratch off ticket was I think about $75 a few years ago. Lately, the best I’ve won has been $20 and $25 a ticket. Maybe one day I will win a bigger prize. But the odds are against me, and you.
That’s why it is best for everyone to play responsibly. Don’t spend money you don’t have on lottery tickets
Don’t expect to be a winner every time you buy a scratch off ticket. Winning is rare. And for some reason it seems those who win the bigger jackpots are always north of us.
Why don’t we ever hear stories about big lottery winners in the deep south counties? Isn’t it time for someone from Mercer, Tazewell, McDowell, Bland, Buchanan or Giles counties to win the big jackpot?
I will continue to buy the occasional ticket with the hope of one day hitting it big. But I do so with the realization that the odds are not in my favor. Many people buy lottery tickets. Few actually win.
Still, as long as you play responsibly and within your budget, there is no harm in buying a ticket or two. Just don’t go overboard. And don’t expect to win just because you are purchasing a $10 ticket.
Remember that the odds are still overwhelmingly against you.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Email at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.