It's been a long winter of deer activity on area roadways

A number of years ago we had an unusual story in the newspaper about deer jumping to their death from a Tazewell County bridge. At the time, the Route 102 bridge, which is located just outside of the town limits of Bluefield, Va., was still a relatively new structure.
The story seemed a little hard to believe back then, but now that I travel this roadway on a regular basis, I do realize that deer on this particular bridge are still a problem.
Well, actually there are two problems, deer on the roadway and nervous motorists behind me with their high beam headlights on.
Sorry. But I’ve had too many close encounters with deer on Route 102 to fly like a maniac on this roadway.
Go ahead and pass me illegally along the double lines if you choose. Or keep trying to blind me with your high beam lights on. I don’t care.
I now realize it is only prudent to slow down in areas where deer frequently appear at dusk. And Route 102 — just before and after the bridge that deer like to jump off of — is one area where I do slow down.
Just a couple of weeks ago, a deer that was big enough to be an elk (maybe it was an elk?) casually strolled out in front of me on a stretch of Route 102 just past the bridge.
I had to hit my breaks and swerve a little to the right to avoid making contact with this animal. He was oblivious to the fact that vehicles were approaching him, and just continued to slowly walk across the roadway.
It had to be one of the biggest deer I’ve seen in a while. Thank goodness there were no other vehicles behind me at the time when I had to slow down.
Since that time, I’ve been driving more slowly in the area of the bridge, particularly at dusk and dawn. There is just something about deer in this area.
Normally you see them in pairs of three. An adult deer, and then normally two smaller fawn.
They always just stop and look at an approaching vehicle, but never bother to actually move. You almost always have to slow down because you never know when one of these animals will dart out in front of you.
Apparently, no one else who travels on Route 102 seems to understand that deer are a problem on this particular roadway. If they did, they would certainly slow down. But they don’t.
Instead, they stubbornly ride your bumper, flash their high beams on you and attempt to pass illegally along double lines. I have a news flash for them. If they do pass me illegally along a double line at a high rate of speed, they run the risk of coming into the path of a deer, or several of the animals, along this highway. And the deer problem doesn’t end here. I’ve noticed these animals along the road all the way from Falls Mills to Pocahontas, as well as along Big Branch Road near Falls Mills, and the Brushfork Fork Road area near the West Virginia state line.
I wish other motorists would be more aware of this problem, and just slow down a little bit.
If you know deer frequent a certain area, why not drive safer?
Who in their right mind really wants to hit a deer — large truck or not?
Thank goodness that we will be moving the clocks up an hour in 11 days. I can’t wait.
Once we spring forward, at least I won’t have to worry about people with their bright lights on behind me along Route 102. Then — when it is still daylight outside during the evening commute home — deer shouldn’t be that big of a problem anymore.
These animals tend to be more active at dawn and dusk. You don’t see them on the road that often during the daylight hours, which is certainly a good thing.
Still, it is up to motorists to exercise safe driving.
Deer — love them or hate them — aren’t going to change their habits. Nor can we expect deer to behave differently.
Only humans can exercise safer driving habits.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline. Follow him @BDTOwens.
