It it sounds too good to be true, it's likely a scam

I’ve remarked more than once to family and friends that anyone who works in the news business can see the best and the worst in human nature all in one day. I’ve started out some mornings in a courtroom, typing notes on my laptop while lawyers present their opening arguments and juries listen to testimony about a murder or some other heinous crime. Later that same day, I might be writing a story about a selfless act of charity.
We’re now going through a pandemic that’s bringing out the best and the worst in human beings. For instance, food pantries and other local nonprofits are stepping up their efforts to help people who have lost their income thanks to the pandemic. Teachers, principals, cooks and other school personnel left with almost nothing to do after schools were closed found something to do by helping make sure that students who depend on free breakfasts and lunches don’t go hungry. Local entities like the Rotary Club have aided these efforts.
Other people stuck at home are using their talents to help others. Folks who know how to sew are using their shut-in time to make face masks so people will have better protection when they have to leave home for groceries. Some entities have searched their storage spaces and donated supplies. Concord University did this when it donated about 2,000 face masks from its art department to Princeton Community Hospital.
Utilities are helping, too, by suspending cutoff notices to customers who have been hit hard by business closures and stay-at-home orders. Unfortunately, there are others among us who are always ready to prey on fears and hopes when times get tough. The state Attorney General recently warned the public about scams such as calls from people pretending to represent utilities and threatening to cut off water or electricity unless payment is made immediately.
I’ve seen plenty of these scams delivered over the telephone and the internet. There was this one instance years ago when I received a bank email stating that there was a problem with my account, and that I had to verify some information. The message was very suspicious. First, it wasn’t from my bank. Next, I knew my bank would never ask for this information over the internet or the telephone. If there was ever a problem, I’d go to my bank and handle it personally.
Then there are the schemes from overseas. One time I got an email for somebody claiming to be an art dealer in England. Could I help cash American travelers checks? They would give me a fee if I helped them out.
They couldn’t find a bank in London to handle travelers checks? That was a strange idea. Next, this art dealer was ready to trust a complete stranger in another country to handle thousands or even millions of dollars? Either they were amazingly naive or the deal was a scam.
Another foreign scam came from Scotland. It was a email bearing the name of a guy I know. The message said he was stranded in Scotland with no money. Could I send some so he could get home? Well, he was still in West Virginia and surprised to hear that he was supposed to be overseas.
If a deal or plea coming over the telephone or the internet sounds strange or too good to be true, it’s likely a scam. It pays to be suspicious these days. There are always some people who are ready to take advantage of others.
Hopefully the pandemic will ultimately bring out more of our good side than the bad. Most human beings have an instinct to help one another when times are bad. My mom and dad, who grew up during World War II and knew of the Great Depression, recalled how friends and family could rely on each other, and how strangers would reach out to help and pool their efforts during a time of austerity.
I’m hoping there will be a day when the children who are growing up now will be able to tell their own families stories of encouragement when times are tough. They will remember the days when everyone had to stay at home and when money was very tight, and instances when people with love and kindness in their hearts reached out to help.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
