Is a television really smart if it requires a system update?

I guess it is official. Nothing is simple anymore.
A few weeks ago here in the newsroom, the large television that is used to monitor the number of visitors to the newspaper’s website displayed a message indicating that a system update was required.
Yes. It is one of those smart TV models. Can you even buy a non-smart TV nowadays?
Well anyhow, the message was a first for us, or at least the early morning shift. I didn’t realize that smart televisions required system updates, but apparently they do.
Not wanting to do anything wrong, we asked our IT director for help. In the end, it was as simple as pressing the “update now” button. But the online update took a bit longer than I expected it would.
You know the drill by now. The blue bar across the screen of your monitor that must slowly turn red or some other color. Once the online system update is finally finished, you usually get some type of congratulatory message or something telling you that the update was successful. And then the television, computer or video game system must normally shut itself down and then turn itself back on. If you are lucky, there won’t be any glitches, power outages or related malfunctions that end up bricking the system.
No such problems on this particular day. Our smart television performed a successful system update.
But it got me thinking. What if I was actually watching television — like a football game, television show or something like that — when this message occurred?
Would I have missed half of the football game or the ending of the movie while the smart television was taking its good (and I mean slow here) time performing the apparently mandatory system update?
Wow. I hope I never have to buy an actual smart television. But I may one day, particularly if all of the televisions out there now are smart.
I say this because the old 19 inch flat screen that I bought more than nine years ago at a local discount outlet died. You can still turn it on, it will still pick up a signal and you can hear sound, but the picture is all messed up. So it is now basically worthless.
But the television lasted for a good nine years. So that’s not bad, especially considering that I only paid like $99 for it nearly a decade ago.
So now I’m down to one television — a large 46 inch flat screen that isn’t smart. And I’m happy with it. I have no desire for my television to double as a computer. I’m also not into streaming.
It’s hard, after all, to get a decent connection deep in the country.
So I’m happy with a normal television. It doesn’t have to be smarter than me. All I need to be able to do is turn it on and off (and those remote controls break so easily, I might add), lower or raise the volume and switch between 1080 high definition, Blu-ray, DVD, etc.
I don’t need to stream, surf online or visit social media platforms on my television. It doesn’t need to be smart. I just need for the remote to work, and the signal to come in in high-definition.
Why bother with a 1080 or 4K television if the cable or satellite signal is received in low definition? Is that really smart? I don’t think so. And I do remember having this same discussion with the cable company just a few years ago. They wanted me to pay extra for high definition programming, which didn’t make a lot of sense considering that all televisions nowadays are high-definition devices. Oh well.
Still I’m glad that my television doesn’t require a system update. But I guess I will be ready (maybe?) the next time the one at work prompts me to “update” it now. Why can’t things just be simple anymore?
You also have to wonder if the day is coming when our televisions will require a constant (and reliable) internet connection in order to just watch basic television programming. Already a number of popular Playstation and Xbox games are online-only affairs. There is no offline component.
Is there anything out there that doesn’t require an online connection and regular system update?
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline. Follow him @BDTOwens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.