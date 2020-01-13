A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about sweeping changes expected in Virginia, including new gun control laws, as Democrats assume majority control of the General Assembly:
• I had a background check ever since I got a gun permit in 1994, every five years. Thank God I live in West Virginia. Conceal and open is legal just like the Second Amendment says — Jimmy B.
• Mandated universal background checks, assault weapons ban and a red flag law to allow the temporary removal of guns from someone who is deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others. Ummm, what’s wrong with it? People with un-violent backgrounds get a gun check. Why would anybody but the military need assault weapons? Someone who is deemed to be dangerous to themselves and others cannot have a gun check. Did I miss something? — Tammy E.
• The governor needs to be kicked out of office before he starts a war in the state of Virginia. The bloodshed will be on his hand when he stands in judgment before God — Nora N.
• Who makes the call on if a person is dangerous enough to take their guns. This is a loaded law, way too easy to manipulate — Stuart R.
On a story about a Mercer County man being sentenced to one to five years in prison for leaving dogs to starve to death in a vacant house:
• Wow! How amazing! Couple was just sentenced to the same one to five years for starving a 20-month-old baby to death! I agree this [person] deserves punishment for the crime he committed against a defenseless animal but I think a child’s life taken the same way with the same sentence relays a very important message to all of us. Our laws in W.Va. need to be changed to stricter punishment for crimes against our children — Vanessa T.
• Judge Wills in both cases, so he compares a dog to a child by giving them the exact same sentence. I love our dog but not more than my kids and I would expect each case to be handled differently. Mercer County! — Kim J.
• Punishment does not fit the crime. He knew full well what he did! There was no accident or misunderstanding — Margie B.
• There’s no reason to lock him up for five years over this. Just lock him in a room with no water or food for two weeks and he’ll have learned his lesson and no need for the taxpayers to house him for that time in expensive prison cells — Joe H.
On a story about an aunt and uncle of a starved baby being sentenced to one to five years in prison on felony conspiracy charges:
• I’m sorry but that many people in a home and no one sees that a child is starved and that there’s no weight gain ... — Crissy C.
• Yet this other outstanding citizen starved dogs to death and got five years. This lady got one to five years for starving a baby! (She will be out by next Christmas, you wait.) Something isn’t right here — Angie B.
• I think we need to vote in new judges all over the United States that give leniency to two people that do stuff like this but never get enough time; or justice is never really done for the victim. It’s sad. — Sharon R.
• What is this world coming to? They have the nerve to look upset at their sentence, when a child is laying in a grave due to the entire family’s negligence — Vicki H.
On a story about Iran’s missile attack at an Air Force base in Iraq where U.S. soldiers were stationed:
• A big tragedy is how avoidable all this was. I’m having trouble sleeping lately, thinking of my friends in the military — Bob G.
• Whether we agree or disagree, we must all agree that many human lives are at stake. Our hearts should ache for such a potential catastrophe. No matter who is right or wrong, many lives will be upturned, here and abroad — Misty F.
• I guess Trump was supposed to turn a blind eye to them targeting our embassy like Hillary and Obama did with Benghazi. He doesn’t take crap from terrorists. He’s doing what we hired him to do. Did you all forget 9-11?. — Dot L.
• Could have been avoided? Really? Our president, and I am thankful Trump was voted our president, isn’t going to back down or turn his head. Iran already has another terrorist leader in place, and our military will find him too! Our country doesn’t need to back down. Our military is strong and prepared! — Rebecca Y.
