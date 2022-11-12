A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the Fed raising interest rates again:
• It would help if these giant corporations would stop gouging the market. Exxon Mobile profited more than $19 billion dollars alone. Wages are not keeping up — Clarence L.
• Complex problems. Let’s see. Record spending has driven inflation to a 40-year high. Who’s promoting even more spending? A segment of America refuses to see any of these things and is pretending the current administration is marvelous and just look at the diversity in its members! — Bill C.
On a story about the Concord University nursing program beginning with the spring semester:
• Good, we need more health care workers in our state — Joe H.
On a story about a Lerona native winning the World Kickboxing Association gold:
• Proud of you Josh — David F.
• Congratulations! That’s awesome — Janet B.
• Wow! Congratulations! — Lisa E.
On a story about the large Powerball jackpot:
• Be nice to win and the government can’t wait for someone to win either. Only get 37 percent of the monies with cash options — Jere B.
• Nobody needs that much money. Prove me wrong otherwise — Steve N.
• I don’t see why more people would play the lottery when it’s over a billion. The odds are the same when it’s $50 million as if $50 million isn’t worth your time and dollar — Joe H.
On a story about how a new Candy Cane Trail is seeking to boost local businesses in Mercer County:
• About time we get people to enjoy downtown and local businesses — Kathy B.
• I’m all for the idea, if only the local business stays here — Wade D.
On a story about a blue trombone being donated to Montcalm High School by the WVU Pride of West Virginia band:
• Thanks Ed and WVU alumni band — Rick A.
• Oh never seen a blue one — Rita B.
• Thank you for supporting Montcalm High School Band! — Karen D.
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice delivering a $2.5 million grant to Bluefield State University:
• He needs to give money to The Beckley VA Hospital so they can get someone to fix the elevator’s in that building! — Vicki H.
• What is going to become of the on campus housing? Finish that project also — Clarence L.
On an opinion article by Editor Samantha Perry about why former editor Tom Colley smiled on Little Jimmy Day:
• Thanks Sam — Frances C.
• I really admired Tom. He was an old-school newsman through and through — Don Z.
• I remember my mama setting me down and reading Little Jimmie to me a long time ago. Touching. — Linda T.
On a story about last week’s election, and the lack of a predicted wave wave:
• Thank you Pennsylvania! At least there is still some hope for common sense and decency for this country — Bonita G.
• I’ll never believe anything about these results were legit. Total scam — Rocky B.
• Doing same thing they done in 2020, cheat — Karen D.
On a story about all four constitutional amendments being rejected by West Virginia voters:
• Doesn’t matter what good intentions that majority of legislators have in this state and well -intended citizens had with these amendments, but when people voted now and moving forward in voting — they must always ask their self —what happens to an amendment when controlled by the opposition? That’s why W.Va. voted no on all of these amendments — Cindy C.
• To sum it up, state Republicans, who supposedly believe in less government intrusion but actually want more control, were put in their place by the electorate — Donald Z.
